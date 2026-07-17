SENATOR KANUHA AND REPRESENTATIVE LOWEN INVITE THE COMMUNITY TO THE KAILUA BAY ADVISORY WORKING GROUP COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

KAILUA-KONA — Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha (SD3 - Kona, Kaʻū, and Volcano) and Representative Nicole E. Lowen (HD6 - Kailua-Kona, Honokōhau, Kalaoa, Pu‘uanahulu, Puakō, portion of Waikoloa) are inviting West Hawaiʻi residents, families, and community members to attend the Kailua Bay Advisory Working Group Community Open House on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kailua Pier.

Established by House Concurrent Resolution 191 (2025) and organized by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the Kailua Bay Advisory Working Group brings together community members, cultural practitioners, recreational and commercial ocean users, government agencies, and other stakeholders to help shape a shared vision for the future stewardship of Kailua Bay and the Kailua Pier area.

The Community Open House offers an opportunity for residents to learn about ongoing planning efforts, connect with members of the working group, and provide valuable feedback on the future of one of West Hawaiʻi’s most treasured coastal resources.

The afternoon will feature:

• ʻOhana-friendly water activities

• ʻIke kūpuna and fishing talks

• Updates on Kailua Pier and Kailua Bay improvement plans

• Interactive opportunities for community input and discussion

“Kailua Bay is a place where culture, recreation, tourism, and our local way of life all come together,” said Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha. “The future of this wahi pana should be guided by the people who know and care for it. I encourage everyone to attend, share their manaʻo, and help shape a stewardship plan that honors our community, our culture, and future generations.”

“Our community has a deep connection to Kailua Bay, and this Community Open House is an important response to the many community members who have reached out to our offices over the years with concerns and ideas about the Bay’s future,” said Representative Nicole E. Lowen. “Whether you fish, paddle, swim, welcome visitors, or simply enjoy spending time at the Pier with your family, your voice matters. I hope residents of all ages will join us.”

The legislators expressed their appreciation to DLNR and the members of the Kailua Bay Advisory Working Group for their continued collaboration and commitment to community-driven stewardship.

Kailua Bay Advisory Working Group Community Open House

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.