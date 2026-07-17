ViviBook surpasses €100,000 in recurring revenue (ARR) and races toward a €20,000,000 valuation

ViviBook ARR

The AI-generated book company grew from €40,000 to €100,000 in ARR in six weeks and is targeting €1,000,000 in ARR within 12 months.

With €1,000,000 in ARR, industry math puts ViviBook’s valuation at €20 million” — Carlo Carmine

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of tech startups, a single number separates promising projects from real businesses: annual recurring revenue, or ARR. ViviBook, the platform that lets anyone create a book with a single click, announced today that it has surpassed €100,000 in ARR. It is the first step of a journey that, based on today’s growth numbers, is on track to reach €1,000,000 in annual recurring revenue within 12 months.The milestone comes roughly seven months after the platform’s launch in late 2025, and confirms a growth rate that has sharply accelerated in recent weeks: annual recurring revenue (ARR) has more than doubled in six weeks, climbing from just over €40,000 to more than €100,000. The trajectory is fueled by Reader, Creator, and Author subscriptions, held by paying users in more than 160 countries.“With ViviBook, we didn’t just launch an AI platform: we created a form of entertainment that didn’t exist anywhere in the world before,” says Giacomo Bruno, founder of ViviBook. “Any reader can ask for a story tailored to them, in their own language, in the genre they prefer, and receive it in minutes. It’s “The Infinite Bookstore” made real: a potentially infinite bookstore, because the catalog has no limit on titles, readers generate it themselves. Today’s numbers show that this idea also works as a business. But for me, what matters most is proving that the way the world consumes stories can be reinvented from scratch.”The jump in recurring revenue follows a tight sequence of product launches: the ViviSearch™ semantic search engine, support for 11 languages that opened the platform to a potential audience of more than 3 billion readers, and the AudioBook AI feature, which turns any book created on the platform into an audiobook with a native AI voice in minutes. Each new feature has had a direct impact on converting free users into paying plans.“The market values SaaS companies as a multiple of ARR, not page views or downloads,” says Carlo Carmine, CFO and Co-Founder of ViviBook. “Our first funding round closed at a €6 million valuation. With €1,000,000 in ARR, industry math puts ViviBook’s valuation at €20 million: more than triple our first-round valuation. We’re not chasing a symbolic number, we’re building the conditions for that number to arrive on its own.”The first funding round, opened in February 2026 when ViviBook was taking its first steps, remains the only capital the company has raised to date. At the helm are three entrepreneurs with years of experience building and running online businesses, who designed the Reader, Creator, and Author subscription system by studying in detail what each individual subscriber costs and generates. That work has brought ViviBook close to operating break-even, a milestone that allows it to fund growth while protecting its cash position, without relying on a new capital raise.“Reaching a €20 million valuation in 12 months isn’t a target that depends on a funding round: it’s the direction today’s numbers already point to, on our own strength,” says Davide Mitscheunig, CEO and Co-Founder of ViviBook. “If new entrepreneurs or international investment firms were to come on board, that target could rise as high as €100 million. But that’s an added opportunity, not a condition: we are already executing our business plan, and our dashboards and KPIs are confirming it, quarter after quarter.”The platform is available at: https://www.vivibook.ai

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