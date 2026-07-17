Breaking Barriers: Therapy Beyond the Couch Redefines Wellness with an Immersive 'Tasting of Therapy' Experience

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to de-stigmatize mental healthcare, Caring Conversations Center and Ci Notes are proud to announce Therapy Beyond the Couch. Scheduled for World Mental Health Day on October 10, this groundbreaking event transforms the traditional therapeutic model into an interactive immersive mental health experience. By offering a curated "tasting of therapy," the event provides a welcoming, low-pressure environment for the community to discover diverse healing modalities that resonate with their personal journeys.

Taking place on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Northern Illinois University's Naperville campus, the event is designed for individuals, families, professionals, and anyone interested in improving their mental well-being.

This isn't just a seminar; it's an invitation to active healing. Attendees will move beyond passive listening to engage in hands-on demonstrations and workshops. From evidence-based clinical practices to holistic wellness traditions, the "tasting" format allows participants to sample different approaches, empowering them to build a personalized toolkit for mental well-being in a vibrant community setting.

"We believe healing should be as diverse as the people seeking it," says Ciara Ward, LCSW, founder of Caring Conversations Center and Ci Notes. "Therapy Beyond the Couch removes the intimidation factor of the 'first appointment' by creating a space for exploration. It's about innovation in access—giving people the agency to feel what works for them before ever stepping into an office."

The heart of the event lies in the Tea Lounge, a revolutionary community hub. Here, the barriers between professionals and the public vanish as attendees connect with local organizations and clinicians over casual conversation, ensuring that the support discovered at the event translates into sustainable, long-term care.

Founded by Ward, Caring Conversations Center has provided more than 14,000 therapy appointments while expanding access to quality mental health care through a growing team of clinicians. Through Ci Notes, Ward continues her mission of bringing therapy beyond traditional office walls by creating experiences that make mental health education engaging, approachable, and accessible.

Community organizations, businesses, and healthcare leaders are invited to join the movement. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available for organizations that want to support mental health awareness and help make this experience accessible to the community.

Tickets, sponsorship information, and vendor opportunities are available at www.cinotes.org/experiences.

About Caring Conversations Center

Caring Conversations Center is a multi-state mental health practice founded by Ciara Ward, LCSW. Guided by the belief that healing starts with a caring conversation, the practice provides therapy and mental health services for individuals, couples, and families while working to make mental health care more accessible through education, community engagement, and innovative experiences.

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