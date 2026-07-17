Syndacast Launches AdBoost Insights: A Next-Generation Intelligence Platform for Hotel Performance Advertising Campaigns

Adboost Insights Dashboard

Syndacast, a leading performance digital marketing agency specialized in luxury brands announced the launch of its new Syndacast AdBoost Insights Dashboard.

Hotels shouldn't have to reconcile multiple reports or question whether revenue has been counted twice or converted incorrectly.” — Tom Nguyen, MD of Syndacast

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndacast, a leading performance digital marketing agency specialized in luxury hospitality brands, today announced the launch of its new Syndacast AdBoost Insights Dashboard, a major evolution of its reporting platform that lays the foundation for AI-powered optimization, advanced attribution, and intelligent campaign management for hotels worldwide, from July 2026 onwards.

For nearly two decades, Syndacast has been helping hotel brands measure the true commercial impact of their digital marketing investments. The original Syndacast AdBoost Dashboard gave hoteliers unprecedented visibility into campaign performance across search, social, display, video, and other digital channels, with detailed reporting on booking IDs, room nights, revenue, source markets, and return on advertising spend.

The new AdBoost Insights Dashboard takes this capability significantly further.

More than a reporting solution, AdBoost Insights is an intelligent data platform built to support the next generation of hotel marketing. Its enhanced data architecture enables more sophisticated attribution, AI-driven optimization, predictive insights, and faster decision-making, helping hotel marketers identify opportunities and maximize revenue with greater confidence.

One of the long-standing challenges in hotel digital marketing has not been the ability to report e-commerce transactions, but ensuring that those transactions are reported accurately and consistently across multiple advertising platforms, booking engines, currencies, and markets.

Hotels operating globally often receive bookings in multiple currencies while advertising across numerous channels. Without a centralized intelligence platform, marketers frequently face inconsistent currency conversions leading to inaccurate revenue summations, duplicate transaction records, fragmented attribution, and overlapping performance reports, making it difficult to understand the true return on marketing investment.

Since introducing its proprietary reporting technology in 2008, Syndacast has addressed these operational challenges by intelligently consolidating campaign data, standardizing currency calculations, and deduplicating booking transaction IDs across marketing platforms. This provides hotel teams with a trusted source of truth for measuring campaign performance and revenue attribution.

"Reliable data is the foundation of effective performance marketing," said Tom Nguyen, Managing Director of Syndacast. "Hotels shouldn't have to reconcile multiple reports or question whether revenue has been counted twice or converted incorrectly. Our reporting dashboard was built to eliminate that complexity, allowing marketers to focus on optimization rather than validation."

The new platform has also been designed with the future in mind. As AI becomes increasingly important in hospitality marketing, AdBoost Insights provides the structured data layer required to power automated campaign pattern learnings, predictive performance modelling, budget optimization, and increasingly intelligent attribution capabilities.

For many of the world's leading hotel brands, integrated reporting has become as important as campaign execution itself. The continued evolution of AdBoost Insights Dashboard reflects Syndacast's long-term commitment to delivering enterprise-grade technology that helps hotels make faster, smarter, and more profitable marketing decisions.

Since 2008, Syndacast has partnered with leading international hotel brands to drive direct bookings through performance marketing, combining proprietary technology with deep hospitality expertise to deliver measurable commercial results.

About Syndacast

Syndacast is a hospitality-focused performance marketing agency specializing in search engine marketing, paid social, programmatic advertising, AI visibility, analytics, and digital strategy. Serving leading luxury and international hotel brands across Asia Pacific and beyond, Syndacast combines technology, data, and marketing expertise to help hotels increase direct bookings and maximize return on advertising investment.

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