Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Vietnamese Manufacturers Supporting Global Brands with Customized Card Design, Printing, and Production Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HANOI, Vietnam — July 17, 2026 — The global playing cards and board games market was valued at approximately USD 19.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.93 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. As demand for personalized tabletop gaming experiences grows, Vietnam has established itself as a strategic manufacturing destination for custom card games. Among the suppliers serving international clients, five manufacturers have built reputations for delivering bespoke solutions: Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd., Komarc Games Vietnam Co., Ltd., Maztermind Craft Board Game Factory, Play-Trail Vietnam Board Game Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and BoardGame VN Manufacturing.1. Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd. — Scalable Customization with Global ComplianceEstablished in 2006, Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd. operates a 55,000 m² facility with approximately 280 employees. The company specializes in manufacturing and printing toys, including board games, puzzles, and color boxes, with an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 units. Its custom card game product, model CG-001, covers categories such as poker cards, tarot cards, flash cards, and playing cards, designed for the printing, game toy, and manufacturing industries.Customization options include adjustable card size, printing choices (CMYK 4C printing and Pantone color printing), surface finishes (matte lamination, glossy lamination, linen, UV coating, varnishing), card edge styles (standard, colored, gold foil), and corner style (round or square). The company holds certifications including BSCI, SMETA, FSC, ISO 9001, and Disney FAMA, which enable it to serve global markets with compliance to safety and sustainability standards. Its products are exported primarily to the United States and Europe.Both the custom board game and custom card game lines operate through mass customized printing production and manual interactive play mode, providing enterprise promotion, family fun, interaction, kids education, and packaging for product protection and brand display. Applications include custom card games for tarot cards, UNO-style party games, drinking games, kids’ games, travel games, poker, and family games.2. Komarc Games Vietnam Co., Ltd. — Agile Production for Small-to-Medium BatchesKomarc Games Vietnam Co., Ltd. focuses on flexible print-on-demand and small-batch production of custom card games. The company is known for its fast turnaround times and ability to handle limited-edition deck runs, making it a suitable partner for independent game designers and boutique brands. Its facilities are equipped to handle comprehensive pre-press and finishing processes.3. Maztermind Craft Board Game Factory — Premium Handcrafted ComponentsMaztermind Craft Board Game Factory specializes in high-end, artisanal game components including custom card decks with foil stamping, embossing, and linen finishes. The factory positions itself as a boutique manufacturer for premium tabletop games and promotional sets, serving clients who prioritize tactile quality and visual impact.4. Play-Trail Vietnam Board Game Manufacturing Co., Ltd. — Compact and Travel-Friendly Game SolutionsPlay-Trail Vietnam Board Game Manufacturing Co., Ltd. concentrates on producing compact, portable, and lightweight card games tailored for the travel and outdoor recreation market. Their product line includes travel-sized deck boxes and water-resistant finishes, meeting the needs of brands designing party games, road trip games, and camping entertainment.5. BoardGame VN Manufacturing — End-to-End Game Development ServicesBoardGame VN Manufacturing offers a full-cycle manufacturing service from concept design to packaging assembly. The company supports clients through prototyping, material sourcing, and logistics coordination, functioning as a one-stop shop for custom card game projects. It is recognized for its project management capabilities and adherence to ISO quality practices.Market Context and Trade ConsiderationsThe global trading card game market was valued at approximately USD 7.43 billion in 2024, with projections reaching USD 15.84 billion by 2034 (Future Market Insights). Meanwhile, the tarot cards segment is projected to grow by USD 209.7 million from 2024 to 2029 at a CAGR of 3%, with 61% of new decks featuring custom illustrations (Technavio). To enter EU and US retail markets, manufacturers must comply with EN 71 (Toy Safety) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) standards for sustainable paper sourcing. Notably, US Customs reclassified plastic-coated paper card games under HTSUS 9504.40.00 as duty-free effective March 18, 2024, reducing import costs for American buyers.Comparative Strengths at a GlanceEach manufacturer brings distinct advantages to the table. Yawanhong combines large-scale production capacity, extensive certification, and full customization options, making it suitable for high-volume and compliance-sensitive orders. Komarc Games offers agility for small runs; Maztermind focuses on luxury craftsmanship; Play-Trail specializes in portable products; BoardGame VN provides comprehensive service integration. Buyers can select partners based on order scale, budget, target audience, and regulatory requirements.Contact Information — Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.Name: VivianEmail: info@yawanhong.vnTel: +1 626-417-3930WhatsApp: +1 626 417 3930Website: www.yawanhong.vn Address: Nghia An Industrial Cluster, Vinh Lai Ward, Hai Phong City, VietnamOutlookAs the global appetite for custom card games continues to expand across party games, educational tools, and collector decks, Vietnam’s manufacturing ecosystem is well positioned to serve international buyers. Manufacturers with strong traceability, compliance infrastructure, and flexible production—such as Yawanhong—are likely to see sustained demand from brands seeking reliable, cost-efficient partners in Asia.

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