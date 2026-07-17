International Marketing Board Partners With Harrisburg Business Institute

international marketing board IMB Official logo of Harrisburg Business Institute, an executive education organization based in Pennsylvania, USA.

Agreement gives eligible IMB members tuition-free access to selected courses, scholarships of up to 95%, publishing opportunities, and joint workshops.

This partnership connects professional recognition with accessible education, executive development, and global knowledge-sharing opportunities for IMB members.” — regional director of international marketing board

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Marketing Board (IMB) and Harrisburg Business Institute have entered into a strategic educational cooperation agreement designed to expand access to professional education, executive development, publishing, and knowledge-sharing opportunities for IMB members.

Under the agreement, Harrisburg Business Institute will provide eligible registered IMB members with access to selected professional courses at no tuition cost. The initiative is intended to help marketing professionals strengthen their practical knowledge in areas that are increasingly important to modern business, including marketing strategy, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, data analysis, leadership, and business management.

The agreement also enables eligible IMB members to apply for funded scholarships covering up to 95% of the tuition fees for selected executive diploma programs offered by Harrisburg Business Institute.

Scholarship percentages and admission decisions will depend on the selected program, applicant eligibility, available funded places, and the terms announced for each intake.

Connecting Professional Membership With Continuous Education

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to making practical and executive education more accessible to professionals across international markets.

Through this cooperation, IMB members will be able to combine professional membership and recognition with structured learning opportunities designed to support career advancement, leadership development, and stronger business performance.

The educational benefits available under the agreement may include selected courses in:

Marketing strategy and performance management

Artificial intelligence in marketing and business

Digital marketing and transformation

Data analysis and business intelligence

Leadership and executive management

Strategic planning and organizational growth

Customer experience and consumer behavior

Entrepreneurship and business innovation

Eligible members may begin with selected professional courses offered without tuition charges and later progress to more comprehensive executive diploma programs through scholarships of up to 95%.

“This partnership represents an important expansion of the practical benefits available to IMB members,” Regional Director of the International Marketing Board.

“Our objective is to connect professional recognition with continuous learning, executive development, research, and knowledge-sharing opportunities. The agreement with Harrisburg Business Institute gives our members a structured pathway through which they can strengthen their capabilities and prepare for the changing requirements of international marketing and business.”

Opportunities Through Harrisburg Business Review

The agreement also creates opportunities for qualified IMB members to contribute professional content to Harrisburg Business Review.

Members may submit analytical articles, business case studies, research-based insights, market commentary, and strategic recommendations for editorial consideration.

All submissions will remain subject to the publication’s editorial policies, review procedures, quality standards, and content requirements. IMB membership does not automatically guarantee publication.

The initiative is designed to support professionals, researchers, consultants, managers, and executives who wish to share their expertise, strengthen their professional visibility, and contribute practical knowledge to the wider business community.

Complimentary Joint Workshops

IMB and Harrisburg Business Institute will also organize selected joint workshops, seminars, and professional development sessions.

Eligible registered IMB members will be able to attend designated joint workshops without participation fees, subject to registration and available capacity.

The workshops are expected to address emerging professional topics such as artificial intelligence, marketing performance, data-driven decision-making, executive leadership, professional ethics, business innovation, international expansion, and career development.

The events may be delivered online or in person depending on the topic, speakers, intended audience, and location.

A Framework for Long-Term Cooperation

The agreement establishes a platform for continued institutional cooperation between the International Marketing Board and Harrisburg Business Institute.

Potential future initiatives may include specialized professional certificates, additional scholarship programs, executive seminars, industry reports, research projects, international events, and collaborative educational content.

“This cooperation is designed to provide professionals with education that is practical, accessible, and connected to current business needs,” Harrisburg Business Institute said in a statement.

“By working with the International Marketing Board, we aim to expand access to funded learning opportunities while supporting professional development, applied knowledge, and international collaboration.”

Eligibility

The benefits announced under the agreement are available to eligible IMB members whose memberships are active and in good standing.

Course availability, admission requirements, scholarship percentages, application deadlines, and the number of funded places may vary according to the program and intake.

Official application procedures and eligibility requirements will be announced through the websites and communication channels of the International Marketing Board and Harrisburg Business Institute.

About the International Marketing Board

The International Marketing Board is a professional organization focused on advancing marketing standards, ethical practice, professional recognition, continuous development, and international cooperation within the marketing profession.

IMB provides professional membership, accreditation-related services, educational initiatives, industry insights, and development opportunities for marketing professionals, consultants, agencies, trainers, and institutions.

About Harrisburg Business Institute

Harrisburg Business Institute is a U.S.-based professional and executive education provider offering career-oriented courses, specialized programs, and executive diplomas.

Its programs address areas including marketing, management, leadership, artificial intelligence, data analysis, business strategy, digital transformation, and professional development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.