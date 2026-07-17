Safety Training Seminars Opens New American Heart Association CPR Certification School in Bakersfield, CA

Safety Training Seminars continues to make emergency medical training accessible with its latest new training school in Northern California.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the opening of its newest American Heart Association Training Center location at 2116 24th Street, Suite 2, Bakersfield, CA 93301. The new training center expands access to high-quality CPR, BLS certification, and emergency cardiovascular care education for residents throughout Bakersfield and Kern County.

The Bakersfield location offers American Heart Association BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification courses designed for healthcare professionals and members of the community who need nationally recognized certification. Courses are available for EMTs, paramedics, nurses, nursing students, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, childcare providers, teachers, coaches, caregivers, and other professionals who require CPR certification for their careers or licensing.

Safety Training Seminars has built its reputation by making CPR certification simple, affordable, and convenient. The new Bakersfield training center features low prices, classes offered daily, and fast, easy certification so students can complete their training without unnecessary delays. Flexible scheduling includes weekday and weekend classes, making it easy for busy professionals and students to find a course that fits their schedule.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive an official American Heart Association certification card, accepted by hospitals, healthcare facilities, schools, dental offices, EMS agencies, and employers throughout California and across the United States.

"Our mission is to make lifesaving education accessible to everyone," said Laura Seidel, Owner of Safety Training Seminars. "By opening our new Bakersfield location, we're making it easier for residents of Kern County to obtain the high-quality American Heart Association certification they need while keeping classes affordable, convenient, and enjoyable."

Students enrolled in BLS courses learn high-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), and techniques for relieving choking emergencies. ACLS and PALS courses provide advanced training for healthcare providers responding to cardiovascular and pediatric emergencies, while CPR and First Aid courses prepare participants to respond confidently to common medical emergencies in the workplace, schools, athletic facilities, and the community.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars was founded in 1989 and is a woman-owned American Heart Association Training Center that provides CPR and emergency medical training. The company offers a wide range of courses and certifications across Northern California, including Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and First Aid training. Its goal is to make professional medical training more accessible to as many communities and individuals as possible.



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