RUHO Living Launches 2026 Custom Bedding & Hotel Linen Collection with a Low-MOQ OEM/ODM Program for Emerging Brands

RUHO Living-Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Sage Green RUHO Living-Hotel Memory Foam Pillow with Slow-Rebound Support RUHO Living-Washed Cotton Bedding Set in White RUHO Living-Long-Staple Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Mauve RUHO Living-Cream Jacquard Bedding Set in a Styled Bedroom

NANTONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RUHO Living, a custom bedding and hotel linen manufacturer based in Nantong, China, today announced the launch of its 2026 collection alongside an expanded low-minimum-order-quantity (MOQ) program built to make luxury-grade OEM/ODM manufacturing accessible to emerging brands, e-commerce sellers, and private-label businesses.

The 2026 range spans the company's full product portfolio — duvet cover sets, fitted sheets and sheet sets, comforters and shams, quilts and coverlets, kids' bedding, weighted blankets, table linens, and hotel linens — with updated patterns, refreshed color stories, and an expanded fabric library that includes cotton, linen, bamboo, and washed cotton in thread counts ranging from 200T to 1000T. Every program is developed with a focus on clean construction, high-density weaving, hidden zippers, and durable edge binding.

Removing the barrier to premium manufacturing for smaller brands

Historically, high-end bedding production has required large order minimums that put custom manufacturing out of reach for new and growing brands. RUHO Living's low-MOQ program is designed to change that: brands can start with as few as 50 sets per pattern, mix sizes within a single order, and receive samples in 7–10 days, with bulk orders typically shipping in 20–35 days. Full OEM and ODM support covers fabric selection, pattern development, sampling, production, testing, custom packaging, and logo application — allowing a brand to move from concept to a sellable, market-ready collection without committing to heavy inventory upfront.

"Great bedding shouldn't only be available to the biggest buyers," said the CEO at RUHO Living. "With our 2026 collection and low-MOQ program, a founder launching a boutique bedding line can access the same fabrics, craftsmanship, and factory standards that supply established brands — while validating demand before scaling."

Two decades of factory capability behind every order

Founded in 2004, RUHO Living operates a vertically integrated facility of approximately 19,680 square meters in Nantong — China's largest home-textile manufacturing cluster — equipped with more than 300 sets of production machinery, including automatic quilt- and pillow-filling lines, ultra-wide multi-needle machines, high-speed lockstitch machines, and towel looms. In-house design, full-process production, and quality control give clients consistency from sample approval through repeat bulk runs. The company has more than 20 years of experience supplying custom bedding and hotel linen to brands, wholesalers, and hospitality buyers across Europe, the Middle East, and the Australia–New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Certified and compliant for global markets

RUHO Living's production is supported by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 and BSCI certification, with ISO 9001 quality management, helping brands enter regulated international markets with safe, transparent, and eco-conscious textiles. The company backs orders with free samples, a defined sampling-to-production timeline, and an after-sales policy under which defective products can be returned or exchanged.

About RUHO Living

RUHO Living (Nantong RUHO Living Textile Technology Co., Ltd) is an OEM/ODM textile manufacturer specializing in custom bedding sets and hotel linen. Founded in 2004 and based in Nantong, China, the company combines in-house design, full-process production, and export-ready quality standards to help brands, wholesalers, and hotels worldwide develop private-label and custom bedding collections. RUHO Living offers flexible low MOQs, fast sampling, and OEKO-TEX® and BSCI certified manufacturing. Learn more at https://www.ruholiving.com.

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