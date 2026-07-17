Ashcroft & Oak Now Open at Coastal Grand Mall: A Fine Jewelry Destination for Myrtle Beach Visitors and Residents Alike

Family-owned jewelry retailer Ashcroft & Oak’s new location offers a selection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, and designer brands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashcroft & Oak, part of Rogers & Hollands and one of America's largest family-owned jewelry retailers, has opened its newest location at Coastal Grand Mall. Located within one of Myrtle Beach's premier shopping and entertainment destinations, the new store serves both local residents and the millions of visitors who travel to the Grand Strand region each year.

As South Carolina's largest indoor shopping center and Myrtle Beach's only climate-controlled mall, Coastal Grand Mall welcomes shoppers from across the region and beyond, making it an ideal location for Ashcroft & Oak's newest store. Guests will find a welcoming destination for engagement rings, fine jewelry, and gifts designed to celebrate life's special occasions.

"We're excited to join the Coastal Grand Mall community and introduce Ashcroft & Oak to both local residents and visitors from around the country," said Jennifer Russo, Store Manager. "Myrtle Beach is a place where people gather to celebrate, make memories, and mark important milestones. We're honored to help our guests commemorate those moments with jewelry they'll cherish for years to come."

With more than 116 years of history and 72 stores across 16 states, the new store features collections from renowned designers, including MFit Bands, JK Crown Collection, Effy, Kallati, Triton, Benchmark, and Frederick Goldman. Watch brands include Movado, Coach, Citizen, Bulova, Frederique Constant, and pre-owned Rolex. Guests will discover an expansive assortment of engagement rings, wedding bands, natural and lab-grown diamonds, gold and fashion jewelry, as well as custom design services for those looking to create something uniquely their own.

Shopping at Ashcroft & Oak comes with flexible financing options, lifetime jewelry protection plans, trade-in opportunities, and the support of knowledgeable jewelry experts dedicated to helping guests celebrate every milestone with confidence.

Invested in Myrtle Beach from Day One

Ashcroft & Oak's commitment to its communities extends beyond jewelry. Through its Embracing Our Neighborhoods program, launched in 2022, the company has donated more than $400,000 to over 175 nonprofit organizations nationwide, supporting causes focused on healthcare, education, children and families, arts and culture, animal welfare, and community development.

For more information about Ashcroft & Oak, use the contact details below:



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