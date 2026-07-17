Chinese Consul General in Cape Town Ren Faqiang Publishes a Signed Article Titled “China Opportunity 2.0: A Multidimensional Vision” on Cape Times

On July 10, 2026, Chinese Consul General in Cape Town Ren Faqiang published an article titled "China Opportunity 2.0: A Multidimensional Vision" on Cape Times. The full article reads as follows:

The year 2026 marks the launch of China's 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development. Amid increased volatility in the international landscape, four keywords—stability, innovation, dynamism and integration—together present a comprehensive outlook of China's economy. The Chinese economy got off to a good start. It withstood the challenges, forged ahead and demonstrated strong resilience and a promising outlook, bringing much needed certainty to this increasingly uncertain world.

Since the beginning of this year, amid a significantly more complex external environment fraught with instability and uncertainties, China's economy has continued to reveal new dimensions and vitality, with the demand potential of its supersized market being steadily unleashed. The national economy has maintained a positive trajectory toward higher quality and greater dynamism, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality. Production and supply have continued to grow, while employment and prices have remained generally stable. The digital and green transformations have been steadily advanced, new drivers of economic growth have emerged rapidly, and high-end manufacturing and emerging industries have flourished. The digital electronics, information and communications, and service sectors have shown robust growth. In foreign trade, leveraging its complete industrial system and continuously improving product and service quality, China has achieved relatively rapid expansion. In the first five months, the total value of China's imports and exports reached RMB 20.68 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%.

These facts fully attest that the fundamental characteristics of China's economy—a solid foundation, multiple strengths, strong resilience, and great potential—remain unchanged. They also underscore the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, China's enormous market, its complete industrial system, and its abundant human resources.

China remains firmly committed to proactively expanding imports. In the first five months of this year, China's imports grew by 20.5%, outpacing export growth by 8.7 percentage points. The value of goods imports increased from $2.07 trillion in 2020 to $2.59 trillion in 2025, a rise of 25.1%. Among China's top 50 trading partners, 32 saw their export growth to China outpace their import growth from China. Starting from May 1 this year, China has implemented zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China across the board. By removing tariffs completely to boost trade, multiplying benefits for the people, and helping Africa access the enormous opportunities of the Chinese market, we open a new window for expanding African exports to China and turning China's vast market into a greater opportunity for Africa.

China's commodity exports represent, on the whole, a contribution to the world. With a focus on achieving self-reliance and strength in science and technology at higher levels and on industrial transformation and upgrading, China has continuously optimised its export mix. By offering quality products at competitive prices, it helps alleviate inflationary pressures in some countries and reduce household expenses. Through its technologies and products in emerging fields, it empowers developing countries in their development efforts, assisting them in industrial upgrading, green transformation, and better integration into global value chains.

While providing larger ‘market dividends’, China is committed to an open approach to innovation, using scientific and technological innovation to lead industrial innovation and industrial upgrading to promote technological iteration, thereby delivering ever-greater/innovation dividends' to the world. In recent years, with a view to achieving self-reliance and strength in science and technology at higher levels, China has continuously increased its investment in R&D. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China's R&D expenditure grew by an average annual rate of over 10%, with total R&D spending ranking second globally. Breakthroughs in new materials, power batteries, communications, and other technologies have driven the vigorous development of new energy, intelligent connected vehicles, and other industries in China, fully demonstrating that new technologies are key to industrial competitiveness. In June 2026, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with South African Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile in Beijing, who made a special trip to China to attend the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). This was also the second consecutive year for Deputy President Mashatile to participate in the CISCE. The Expo was upgraded to feature a 'Digital and Smart Technology Chain', attracting more than 1,200 exhibitors and participants from 85 countries, regions and international organizations. It has helped countries actively integrate into global supply chains, turning industrial and supply chains into chains of cooperation and shared benefits.

Amid the complex and volatile global landscape, China is integrating into the tide of world economic development with greater confidence and openness. 'China Opportunity 2.0' means more accessible advanced technologies and more inclusive sharing of benefits. As China continues to advance high-standard opening up, it will provide the world with a stable and predictable large market, sustained innovation momentum, and an ever-improving business environment, injecting more stability and greater impetus into global economic growth.