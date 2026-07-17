Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Attends Events Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of the Independence of The Bahamas

From July 9 to 11, at the invitation of the Bahamian side, H.E. Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, attended a series of events celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the Independence of The Bahamas, including the culture show, the state reception at Government House, and the Prime Minister’s breakfast reception.

Ambassador Yan handed in congratulation letters of the Chinese leadership to Governor General Cynthia Pratt and Prime Minister Philip Davis separately. She expressed appreciation of China to the achievements made by The Bahamas in economic and social development, and committed that China stands ready to better align development strategies with The Bahamas, advance modernization hand in hand, and work jointly to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Governor General Pratt and Prime Minister Davis thanked the Chinese leadership for their congratulatory messages. They said that The Bahamas attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to strengthening practical cooperation with China across various fields.

The Chinese Embassy was also invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas. The Embassy also produced and released a series of original short videos, featuring Ambassador Yan celebrating the occasion with Bahamian dignitaries and the public, as well as Embassy staff extending their collective Independence Day greetings.