Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Meets with The Bahamas' Newly Appointed Minister of Economic Affairs Jerome Fitzgerald

On 15 July 2026, Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, met with the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald, the newly appointed Minister of Economic Affairs of The Bahamas.

Ambassador Yan highlighted the fruitful cooperation between China and The Bahamas in such areas as trade and investment, green development, food security, and human resources development. She reaffirmed China's commitment to free trade and high-standard opening up, and expressed China's readiness to further align the two countries' development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the sustained and steady growth of bilateral relations.

Minister Fitzgerald expressed appreciation of China's progress in modernization and briefed Ambassador Yan on The Bahamas' national development plan,strategy,priorities as well as recent progress. He expressed the willingness to further strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries for the greater benefit of both peoples.