Chinese Consulate General in Toronto Hosts Symposium on Chinese Governance and China-Canada Relations

On July 9, the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto hosted a symposium on “Decoding a Century of Experience, Shaping the Future of China-Canada Relations”. Friends from the consular district, experts and scholars, representatives of Chinese community organizations, and Chinese students attended the roundtable.

Consul General Luo Weidong elaborated on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He emphasized that the CPC has always put the people first, upheld independence and self-reliance, committed to self-reform, and embraced a vision for the world. CG Luo also expressed that the Chinese side is ready to work with Canada to strengthen exchanges on governance experience and the alignment of development strategies, with the aim of becoming partners characterized by mutual respect, common development, mutual trust, and close cooperation, and to promote the building of China-Canada new Strategic Partnership.

The participants visited a photo exhibition on “Great Changes in China Since 1921”, and engaged in discussion. They spoke highly of China’s development achievements under the leadership of the CPC, and expressed their willingness to continuously contribute to the development of China-Canada relations and the friendship between the two countries.