TCG Digital Collaborates with Leading Global Cancer Center to Advance PlanQ for Radiation Oncology

TCG Digital to Develop and Commercialize PlanQ, an AI-Powered Clinical Intelligence Platform based on Innovation from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Digital has licensed intellectual property and knowhow from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) , one of the world’s leading centers for cancer care and research, for the development and commercialization of PlanQ, a differentiated workflow system to support clinical decisions in radiation oncology. mcube™, the Enterprise & Agentic AI Platform from TCG Digital, will serve as the foundation for the commercialization, scalability, and future evolution of the platform. Combining MSK's deep heritage of clinical innovation with mcube’s Advanced AI capabilities, TCG Digital aims to create a differentiated clinical decision support system for the radiation oncology community - helping radiation oncology teams act faster in an effort to deliver improved outcomes for patients.-----------------------------------Radiation oncology teams frequently navigate fragmented clinical and operational systems. PlanQ helps make the radiotherapy delivery process more reliable and efficient. mcube™ brings together advanced AI, semantic intelligence, knowledge-driven reasoning, workflow automation, and scalable cloud architecture as the platform evolves."We are honored to collaborate with MSK on this important initiative," said Debdas Sen, CEO, TCG Digital. “By combining MSK's clinical expertise with our capabilities in AI, semantic technologies, and healthcare platform engineering, we believe we can create a next-gen clinical intelligence platform shaped by real-world clinical workflows and operational needs."Dr. Joseph Deasy, Chair of the Department of Medical Physics at MSK, said, “PlanQ was developed by MSK’s Department of Medical Physics to help radiotherapy teams stay aligned through real-time integration and visualization of patient treatment data. By giving the entire care team a shared, up-to-date view of each patient’s treatment journey, PlanQ helps make radiotherapy delivery more reliable and efficient. We are delighted to collaborate with TCG Digital to bring this platform to oncology providers around the globe.”TCG Digital is committed to accelerating innovation at the intersection of healthcare, data, and AI while maintaining the highest standards of clinical rigor, patient safety, and operational excellence. This is further strengthened by the broader capabilities of TCG CREST CARE’s transformative advancements in cancer research (part of the TCG ecosystem).----------------------------------About TCG DigitalTCG Digital is the AI & Digital arm of The Chatterjee Group (TCG). For 25 years, we’ve operated at the intersection of domain depth and digital excellence, partnering with global enterprises to embed AI into mission-critical operations, securely and at scale. At the core is mcube™, our Enterprise and Agentic AI platform, built on strong domain-driven thinking and design. mcube™ unifies data, ontologies, and advanced AI models to navigate disparate data landscapes, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable RoI.About TCG CrestWith direction from our Founder Chairman Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, TCG CREST aspires to be a world-leading research institute that unleashes the untapped and true potential of human talent. As an institution , TCG CREST is especially dedicated to the three Ks: Knowledge Creation, Knowledge Application, and Knowledge Dissemination. The focus is on creating a strong network with highly reputed knowledge centres throughout the world: universities, research institutions, technology-driven global corporate entities, and academic communities. The goal is to inculcate a strong culture of continual knowledge exchange through research, student exchange, faculty exchange, joint projects, collaborative workshops, and participative seminars.

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