Uncle Sheldon Insurance Agency Opens in Boulder — Bringing Back the Personal Touch to Insurance

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Sheldon Insurance Agency is officially open for business in Boulder, Colorado, with a simple idea driving everything it does: working with a real person matters.

"Everyone's chasing automation right now, and honestly, some of that helps," says founder Sheldon Lavis. "We use technology to move faster behind the scenes — pulling quotes, comparing carriers, cutting down paperwork. But when it comes to actually talking through your coverage? That's still a person, every time. That's non-negotiable for us."

As an independent agency, Uncle Sheldon isn't tied to any single insurance company. That means the team can shop around across multiple carriers to find coverage that actually fits — not just whatever one company happens to be selling.

Uncle Sheldon currently covers all major insurance lines, including commercial, personal (home, auto, and umbrella), surety bonds, and travel — with health and life insurance coming in fall 2026.

- Commercial Insurance — protecting local businesses, their teams, and their property

- Personal Insurance — home, auto, and umbrella coverage

- Surety Bonds — for contractors and businesses navigating licensing and legal requirements

- Travel Insurance — coverage for trips near and far

Health and life insurance are next on the roadmap, rounding out the agency's offerings this fall.

At the core of it all is a simple promise: no jargon, no pressure, no hidden fees. Just honest answers about what you're actually covered for — and what you're not.

"People deserve to understand what they're buying," Sheldon says. "We would rather spend twenty extra minutes explaining a policy than have someone find out the hard way, during a claim, that they didn't have the coverage they thought they did."

Colorado residents and business owners can reach out directly for a coverage review, get a quote, or just ask questions — no strings attached.

Uncle Sheldon also has its sights set beyond Colorado: the agency plans to expand into New Mexico, California, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey in late 2026.

About Uncle Sheldon Insurance Agency

Uncle Sheldon Insurance Agency is an independent insurance brokerage in Boulder, Colorado, offering insurance options for all major insurance lines through a network of top-rated national carriers. Founded on the idea that relationships come first, the agency blends smart technology with real, honest advice to help families and businesses actually understand what they're paying for.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.



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