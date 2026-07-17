How BPX's Process-First Discovery Turns AI Spend Into Verified ROI for German Specialty Chemicals

Most AI projects waste money. One manufacturer used process mining not guesswork to identify the 15% of work where automation delivers real value.

AI doesn't fail because of weak models. It fails when processes aren't mapped first. We analyzed 175 processes, found 45 documented risk points, and turned AI into measurable business outcomes.” — Dr. Rupal Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder, BPX

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where should a manufacturer actually spend its AI budget? For a German specialty chemicals major, the answer wasn't a workshop or a vendor pitch. It was a disciplined map of 175 business processes. Business Process Xperts (BPX) an SAP BTP Partner Company focusing on 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 , employed SAP Signavio process discovery and modeling via BPMN 2.0 to find 45 high-risk manual activities which could be automated and cut down the company's expansive operating scope to 15 percent of the processes in which AI/automation will have tangible value.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ This exercise addresses the growing disconnect between AI vision and AI reality. Companies are coming up with AI strategies more rapidly than they can make any of them succeed, and the vast majority of the investment is going into areas of operations that were never mapped, measured, and prioritized.BPX's approach inverts the sequence: process discovery first, technology second. Every one of the 45 flagged activities was tied to a documented process owner, a measured risk profile, and a specific automation rationale before any AI or automation tooling entered the conversation, closing the accountability gap that generic "AI transformation" programs routinely leave open.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄-> More than 80% of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver their intended business value, roughly twice the failure rate of conventional IT projects (RAND Corporation, 2024).-> 95% of organizations deploying generative AI report zero measurable return to the P&L (MIT Project NANDA, "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025," July 2025).-> 88% of AI pilots never reach production at all, regardless of company size (CIO research, cited in Folio3 AI, 2026).-> According to Gartner, up to 60% of AI projects without AI-friendly data will be abandoned until 2026, with data being the key reason for failures, not a bad model (SR Analytics, based on Gartner).Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀-> An officially defined process inventory, not an educated guess: 175 business processes were modeled end-to-end with 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 and standardized with BPMN 2.0, changing an informal understanding of processes to a documented one.-> A shortlist, not a long wish list: 45 high-risk manual processes were highlighted for automation from the whole pool of processes, an evidence-based selection, not an automatic one.-> A clear opportunity, not a gut feeling: 15% of processes identified in modeling were classified as high-impact AI and automation candidates, providing leadership with an argumentable figure to budget against.-> Documented process owners for each flagged process: There is a documented process owner for every high-risk process, solving the problem of ownership that stops AI initiatives right after the pilot stage.-> A sequencing discipline that protects AI spend: Discovery preceded technology selection, so automation investment follows evidence of where it pays off rather than where a vendor wants to sell it.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The lesson behind this engagement extends past one chemical manufacturer: AI is not a strategy, it is an output of one. The organizations posting real returns are the ones that treated process visibility as the prerequisite, not an afterthought, to automation spend. As the SAP ECC maintenance deadline of December 31, 2027 concentrates enterprise attention on system and process modernization, the manufacturers who map before they automate will be the ones who can show a number, not a narrative, when the budget review comes.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated toolchain implementation across SAP Signavio, 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗜𝗫 , WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents, including Germany, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1,500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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