Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Advancing Diamond Abrasive Belt Technology for Precision Grinding and High-Efficiency Surface Processing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 17, Zhengzhou, China——The global diamond tools market, which includes diamond sanding belts, was valued at approximately USD 10.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2034, according to Global Market Insights. The coated abrasive belt segment alone was estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% through 2033, per Cognitive Market Research. China, as a major producer of superhard abrasive products, hosts a number of manufacturers that supply diamond sanding belts for demanding applications such as thermal spray coating finishing, glass edging, ceramic tile processing, and high-temperature alloy machining. Below are five reputable Chinese manufacturers in this space, with a focus on Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd. (brand: RUITE).Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd. (RUITE)Established in 2003, Zhengzhou Ruite Diamond Belts Co., Ltd. specializes in developing superhard material coated abrasives with independent intellectual property rights. The company's main products include diamond belts, diamond flap discs, diamond flap wheels, diamond velcro discs, diamond hand pads, and diamond quick change discs. Its manufacturing facility spans 500 square meters with an annual production capacity of 100,000 units, and it employs approximately 45 staff, including five R&D engineers. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, primarily to Europe and the United States.The diamond belt from RUITE is a versatile abrasive tool made of diamond or CBN, available in resin bond and electroplated types. It comes in grit sizes from 40# to 5000#, with widths ranging from 5 mm to 350 mm and lengths from 150 mm to 5000 mm. It is designed for both wet and dry grinding and polishing applications. The product is applicable to multiple industries including aeronautics and astronautics, wind power, thermal spray coating, stone, glass, and porcelain. It is used for grinding and polishing hard brittle materials such as ceramic tiles, glass edges, and carbide parts.RUITE also offers a full line of CBN belts and CBN flap discs, leveraging the dual advantage of traditional coated abrasives' flexibility and superhard materials' hardness. The company can be contacted via email at sales@ruitechn.com, phone +0086-371-86555877, or WhatsApp at +8613928451015. Its address is No. 1, Building 3, Longding Phase 1, Hongsong Road, Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.Website： www.ruitechn.com Jiangsu Mitsubishi Abrasives Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Mitsubishi Abrasives Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and local partners, established in 2004. The company manufactures a broad range of superabrasive tools, including diamond and CBN grinding wheels and diamond sanding belts. Known for its advanced Japanese technology and strict quality control, Mitsubishi Abrasives supplies products for automotive, aerospace, and precision tool grinding. The company's diamond belts are widely used for high-performance applications such as carbide tool sharpening and glass edge finishing.Zhengzhou Xinya Composite Superhard Materials Co., Ltd.Zhengzhou Xinya Composite Superhard Materials Co., Ltd. specializes in the research, development, and production of superhard materials, including polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PCBN) composites. The company also manufactures diamond grinding tools and diamond sanding belts for the machining of ceramics, glass, and cemented carbide. Xinya’s expertise in composite superhard materials allows it to provide tailored solutions for OEM customers in high‑wear industrial applications.Hubei Yuli Abrasive Belt Group Co., Ltd.Hubei Yuli Abrasive Belt Group Co., Ltd. (Yuli Group) is one of the largest abrasive belt manufacturers in China, producing a wide range of coated abrasives including diamond sanding belts. The company has a strong presence in the woodworking, metalworking, and automotive aftermarket sectors. Yuli’s diamond belts are offered in both electroplated and resin bond variants, covering grit sizes from coarse to fine, and are designed for dry and wet use. The company emphasizes cost‑effective solutions for both domestic and international markets.Jiangyin Xinghua Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.Jiangyin Xinghua Diamond Tools Co., Ltd. focuses on the production of diamond tools for the stone, ceramic, and construction industries. Its product line includes diamond sanding belts, diamoresin bond diamond beltnd polishing pads, and diamond grinding wheels. Xinghua has built a reputation for reliable quality and competitive pricing, particularly for lapidary and stone fabrication applications. The company’s diamond belts are used for edge rounding, surface finishing, and polishing of granite, marble, and engineered stone.Competitive Landscape and Market TrendsThese five manufacturers each occupy a distinct position in the Chinese diamond sanding belt market. RUITE differentiates itself through its focus on independent intellectual property, a wide product range covering diamond and CBN, and a strong export orientation (70%). Mitsubishi Abrasives brings global brand recognition and advanced process technology. Xinya leverages its composite superhard material expertise for customized solutions. Yuli Group offers scale and a broad coated abrasive portfolio, while Xinghua excels in niche lapidary and stone finishing applications.Several macro factors are shaping the industry. China has implemented export controls on certain superhard materials effective November 2025, and from April 2026, the Ministry of Finance will cancel export tax rebates for abrasive products. These changes may encourage manufacturers to focus on higher‑value products with proprietary technology. Meanwhile, the thermal spray coatings market, a key application for diamond sanding belts (especially for tungsten carbide), is expected to reach USD 15.28 billion by 2031, indicating sustained demand for high‑performance finishing tools.For international buyers evaluating suppliers, the combination of technical capability, quality consistency, and regulatory compliance becomes critical. RUITE’s independent R&D, flexible customization (width 5–350 mm, length 150–5000 mm, grit 40#–5000#), and proven export record make it a reputable choice for optimizing superhard abrasive machining.Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information and company‑provided data. The comparison is intended to assist procurement professionals in their initial supplier evaluation. Readers should conduct their own due diligence.

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