Big Chicken and Elev8 Fun Team Up to Bring More BIG Fun to Florida's Entertainment Scene

Big Chicken and Elev8 Fun announce a new partnership that will bring Shaquille O'Neal's fast-casual restaurant concept to Elev8 Fun locations across Florida, beginning with the new Doral adventure park.

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken will debut at Elev8 Fun's new Doral location before expanding to additional Florida adventure parks.

We're excited to partner with Big Chicken, a brand that shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for families and guests of all ages.” — David T. Goldfarb, Managing Partner, Elev8 Fun

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Chicken and Elev8 Fun Team Up to Bring More BIG Fun to Florida's Entertainment SceneShaquille O'Neal's Chicken Concept Coming to Indoor Adventure Parks Across the Sunshine State, From Elev8's Tampa Location to New Miami Park Launching Q3 2026.Big Chicken, the fast casual chicken brand founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, is partnering with Elev8 Fun ("Elev8"), a Florida-based family entertainment center, to bring its larger-than-life personality to Elev8 locations, beginning Q3 2026.Elev8 Fun is building large-scale indoor adventure parks, featuring go-karts, arcades, cosmic bowling, laser tag and more, that draw families and large groups across the state. Driving that expansion is its property arm, E8 Properties , which specializes in transforming large-scale spaces into entertainment destinations.The partnership launches this coming fall, with Big Chicken debuting within Elev8's newest adventure park in Doral, Florida, expected to open in late July. From there, Elev8 plans to bring Big Chicken to its Tampa location, with additional locations planned as the company continues its expansion across Florida. The agreement is the Brand's first partnership with an entertainment center of this kind, expanding its non-traditional growth strategy that already includes arenas, airports and cruise ships."We're excited to partner with Big Chicken, a brand that shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for families and guests of all ages," said David T. Goldfarb, Managing Partner of Elev8 Fun. "Their larger-than-life personality, quality and commitment to excellence make them a natural fit for Elev8 Fun. We're proud to launch this partnership at our newest Doral location and look forward to bringing Big Chicken to our existing and future Elev8 Fun locations as we continue expanding across Florida."Known for BIG Food, BIG Flavor and BIG Fun, Big Chicken's menu features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate, alongside crispy tenders, signature sides, hand-spun milkshakes and Shaq Snacks."Elev8 is exactly the kind of bold, high-energy destination that Big Chicken thrives," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "David and the Elev8 team have the vision and footprint to grow this with us across Florida, and we couldn't ask for a better stage for our BIG Flavor. We're having BIG Fun building it together."Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America and beyond.To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com . To learn more about Elev8 Fun, visit www.elev8fun.com About Big ChickenFounded in 2018, Big Chicken combines comfort food with bold flavors inspired by Founder Shaquille O'Neal. With locations open and in development across the U.S. and internationally, the brand continues expanding through traditional and non-traditional venues. Learn more at www.bigchicken.com About Elev8 FunElev8 Fun is a Florida-based family entertainment company building large-format indoor adventure parks featuring go-karts, laser tag, bowling, mini-golf, VR, axe throwing and arcades. Through its property arm, E8 Properties, Elev8 transforms large retail spaces into entertainment destinations while expanding across Florida. Learn more at: www.elev8fun.com Media ContactE8 Properties / Elev8 Fun5300 Powerline Road, Suite 210

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