CEO Insight Explores the Future of Global Trade Finance with Euro Exim Bank's Dr. Graham Bright

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CEO Summer 2026

CEO Insight speaks with Euro Exim Bank's Dr. Graham Bright on digital trade, global resilience and the future of international banking

CEO Insight speaks with Euro Exim Bank's Dr. Graham Bright on digital trade, global resilience and the future of international banking”
— Dr. Graham Bright said
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The interview explores how global trade finance is evolving in response to changing supply chains, geopolitical tensions, shifting trade routes and the growing demand for faster, more secure cross-border transactions. It also examines how financial institutions are balancing innovation with governance while helping businesses navigate an increasingly unpredictable commercial environment.

A key focus of the discussion is the continued digitalisation of international trade. Dr. Bright shares his views on the growing adoption of electronic trade documentation, artificial intelligence and interoperable digital platforms, highlighting their potential to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance and reduce fraud across global markets.

The conversation also considers the importance of resilience, regulatory oversight and long-term strategic planning as banks respond to new economic realities and support businesses trading across multiple jurisdictions.

The interview forms part of CEO Insight's latest edition, which brings together senior executives and industry leaders to discuss the issues shaping international finance, investment, trade and economic development. Alongside exclusive executive interviews, the publication provides analysis of the trends influencing businesses, governments and financial institutions as global commerce continues to evolve.

The full interview with Dr. Graham Bright is available in the latest digital edition of CEO Insight.

Sam Jones
CEO Insight
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CEO Insight Explores the Future of Global Trade Finance with Euro Exim Bank's Dr. Graham Bright

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CEO Insight provides comprehensive coverage of the strategic management decisions facing the modern business leader. It provides practical assistance to CEOs and decision-makers, offering a treasury of articles highlighting business strategy, expert opinion, analysis, corporate case studies, emerging trends, leadership, growth opportunities, and challenges. CEO Insight examines how high-level executives can improve the way they manage their operations, staff, and technology with a view to building a more profitable and successful business. We also report on the latest in architecture and design, with particular reference to the executive lifestyle. CEO Insight is published quarterly and subscribed to by business leaders seeking information on foreign direct investment, tax, EU regulation, logistics, risk management, governance and compliance, insurance and liability, sustainability, Business schools, finance, Law, business technology, communications, health care and business travel.

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