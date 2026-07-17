Virtually No One Releases Debut Album Emergency Exit, Blending Human Songwriting with AI Vocals

Virtually No One

Can an AI sing about human trauma? The band's debut album explores conflict, anxiety and resilience through music composed by humans and performed by AI

It's about what happens inside people when the world around them falls apart” — Virtually No One

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent metal/electronic project Virtually No One releases its debut album Emergency Exit , an ambitious concept record exploring conflict, anxiety, resilience and the difficult search for a way out through an unusual creative approach: every song was written, composed and produced by humans, while every vocal performance is generated using artificial intelligence.Rather than asking AI to write music, Virtually No One flips the narrative. The band uses AI purely as an instrument, another voice in the studio, while keeping every creative decision firmly in human hands.The result is an aggressive blend of modern metal, cinematic electronics and emotionally driven songwriting that asks a provocative question:Can a machine deliver emotions that were written by people?At the centre of the album is its title track, Emergency Exit. Inspired by the overwhelming urge to escape when life becomes unbearable, the song explores the internal conversation many people experience when they simply want to walk away. It could mean leaving a country at war, quitting a career, ending a relationship, abandoning a dream, or searching for an exit from thoughts that seem impossible to silence. Rather than glorifying escape, the song challenges the illusion that there is always a quick way out. Sometimes, as the chorus suggests, "it never ends so fast."The album expands on that theme from different perspectives. Roots into the Ground tells the story of rebuilding after displacement and loss, Panic Attack captures the overwhelming intensity of anxiety, while Talk imagines the difficult conversations that can only begin once the fighting finally stops. Together, the songs explore what conflict leaves behind—not only on nations, but inside people."The album isn't about choosing sides," says Roy, the band's creator. "It's about what happens inside people when the world around them falls apart. Every emotion on this record is deeply human, even if the voice delivering it isn't."The project has already attracted thousands of followers, streams and video views across streaming and social platforms following the release of its first two singles, Roots into the Ground and Panic Attack, building an audience fascinated by both its sound and its creative philosophy.Coinciding with the album release, Virtually No One is also unveiling a lyric video for the title track Emergency Exit, featuring a stylized live performance that blurs the line between a traditional concert film and a digital performance.As AI continues to reshape creative industries, Virtually No One deliberately challenges simplistic narratives. The project neither celebrates AI replacing artists nor rejects the technology outright. Instead, it treats AI as a new musical instrument—one capable of expressing deeply human stories when guided by human creativity.Whether listeners embrace or reject that idea is precisely the conversation the band hopes to start.Emergency Exit is no available on all streaming services.About Virtually No OneVirtually No One is an independent metal/electronic project combining heavy guitars, electronic production and AI-generated vocals. Every composition, lyric and production decision is created by humans, while artificial intelligence serves as the band's vocalist. The project explores themes including mental health, conflict, resilience and the complex relationship between technology and human creativity.

Emergency Exit - Live Version

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