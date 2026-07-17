SiteOwl Launches SiteOwl 2026, a Single Enterprise Platform Unifying Physical Security Design, Installation, and Service

SiteOwl

New release replaces separate desktop and mobile applications with one system, adding security and connectivity controls enterprise IT organizations require.

An integrator gets documentation that holds up if a project is reviewed or re-bid. An enterprise team gets an as-built they can rely on for the life of the system.” — Kathryn Ritchie, VP of Customer Success

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiteOwl , the physical security lifecycle management platform, today announced the general availability of SiteOwl 2026, a full rebuild of the platform enterprise security teams and their integrators use to design, install, and maintain physical security systems.SiteOwl 2026 consolidates the platform's separate desktop and mobile applications into a single system, introduces a project model that tracks work at the individual device level, and adds the administrative security controls and open API connectivity that enterprise IT organizations require before adopting a system of record for infrastructure data. The release is built for both sides of the relationship SiteOwl was designed around: the enterprise security teams who own a system for its full lifecycle, and the integrators who design, install, and service it on their behalf. Device-level project tracking, mobile field tools, and accurate as-built documentation carry direct value for integrators bidding and executing the work, while the same record supports the enterprise team's ongoing operations long after a project closes."This release touches every part of the platform," said Daniel Matthewson, Director of Product at SiteOwl. "Advanced Projects gives teams a way to assign and track work at the device level instead of managing it informally outside the platform. At the same time, we rebuilt the security and administrative layer to meet what enterprise IT requires, and opened up a read-and-write API so SiteOwl can connect into the systems our customers already run. None of those pieces is optional for an enterprise platform at this point, and this release was built to deliver all of them together rather than one at a time."Kathryn Ritchie, VP of Customer Success at SiteOwl, works with both sides of that relationship directly. "Our team supports integrators executing the work and the enterprise security teams who own the system once a project closes, and this release gives both of them the same accurate record instead of two versions they have to reconcile," she said. "An integrator gets documentation that holds up if a project is reviewed or re-bid. An enterprise team gets an as-built they can rely on for the life of the system. And the security and connectivity requirements enterprise IT asks about during procurement are now part of that same platform. That's the difference customers are going to notice."One Application, Every DeviceSiteOwl 2026 replaces the separate desktop and mobile applications that preceded it with a single application available on desktop, Android, and iOS. Every new feature is released to all three platforms simultaneously, eliminating the version inconsistencies that previously separated office and field users.Advanced ProjectsAdvanced Projects is a redesigned project model built around device-level scope. For the first time, teams can also bring already-installed, live devices into a project and assign work to them directly, unifying new construction and existing infrastructure within a single record.When a project is published, the live site updates automatically, eliminating the manual reconciliation historically required after project completion, giving integrators documentation they can stand behind, and enterprise teams as-built records that reflect actual field conditions.Enterprise-Grade Security AdministrationA new Security Center provides administrators with a single interface to manage all organizational security controls, including visibility into active sessions with remote logout capability, configurable login requirements, session timeouts and IP access restrictions, and a complete audit log of platform activity. Combined with HQ-level user management and role-based permission limits, this gives security and IT leadership the governance framework typically required for procurement approval of systems that manage infrastructure data.Enterprise ConnectivitySiteOwl 2026 also introduces a read-and-write API, enabling IT and security teams to connect SiteOwl's project, device, service, and site data to the service management platforms, reporting tools, and internal systems they already operate, using the same permission structure enforced within SiteOwl. API access has become a standard requirement in enterprise security software procurement, and this release brings SiteOwl in line with that expectation.Designed for Field ConditionsThe platform has been rebuilt on an offline-first architecture. Integrator technicians and field teams can continue working without connectivity, and all changes sync automatically once a connection is restored, with no data loss. Load times are faster and navigation is smoother across all screen sizes and device types.About SiteOwlSiteOwl is the physical security industry's lifecycle management platform, connecting enterprise security teams and their integrators across design, deployment, service, and asset management in a single system of record. Founded in 2018 and incubated inside a working security integrator, SiteOwl today manages more than 6 million devices, 120,000 floor plans, and 34,000 sites for enterprise organizations across the country. Learn more at www.siteowl.com

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