A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards

A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards 2026 invites heritage experts, museums and cultural innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards. The A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards are open for entries by Cultural Heritage Designers , Culture Industry Professionals, Cultural Heritage Specialists, Museum Designers, Art Historians, Archaeologists, Cultural Anthropologists, Ethnographers, Traditional Artisans, Folklore Researchers, Cultural Tourism Consultants, Heritage Site Managers, Ministry of Culture and Tourism Employees, Cultural Heritage Brands, Cultural Heritage Manufacturers, Cultural Heritage Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Cultural heritage projects, restoration initiatives and preservation designs developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of cultural heritage and conservation projects, Cultural Heritage Designers, Culture Industry Professionals, Cultural Heritage Specialists, Museum Designers, Art Historians, Archaeologists, Cultural Anthropologists, Ethnographers, Traditional Artisans, Folklore Researchers, Cultural Tourism Consultants, Heritage Site Managers, Ministry of Culture and Tourism Employees, Cultural Heritage Brands, Cultural Heritage Manufacturers, Cultural Heritage Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Cultural Heritage Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Cultural Heritage Awards consideration.The A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards recognize excellence in preserving, interpreting and promoting cultural heritage through innovative design. From heritage conservation projects and museum experiences to restoration initiatives, traditional craftsmanship, cultural tourism and intangible cultural heritage, the competition celebrates designs that safeguard history while creating meaningful contemporary cultural value. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, architects, museum professionals, historians, archaeologists and cultural experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on cultural significance, authenticity, innovation, sustainability and design excellence.Cultural Heritage Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Cultural Heritage Awards.Eligible entries include heritage conservation projects, restoration initiatives, museum experiences, cultural tourism projects, preservation programs, traditional crafts and heritage architecture that could be submitted to A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards : Cultural Heritage Projects, Cultural Conversation, Preservation, Restoration and Protection Projects, Heritage Architecture and More. Cultural Heritage Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/82 Award for Good Cultural Heritage DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Cultural Heritage Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Cultural Heritage Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards. Cultural Heritage Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, museums, cultural institutions, heritage organizations, researchers, tourism professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=82 to see past winners of the A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/82 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across cultural heritage, architecture, design innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring projects that preserve and reinterpret cultural heritage, the competition promotes sustainable conservation, traditional craftsmanship and meaningful cultural experiences. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help museums, cultural institutions, researchers, designers and heritage organizations present outstanding cultural heritage projects to a global audience while advancing excellence in heritage preservation and cultural innovation. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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