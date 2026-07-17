Trump Administration Delivers 14 Straight Months of Zero Releases at the Border

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced 14 consecutive months of zero releases at the border, continuing the unprecedented trend of historically low border crossings.

“Another month of historically low illegal border crossings demonstrates the success of President Trump’s border security policies,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we went from the worst border crisis in history to 14 straight months of ZERO releases at the border. Our border is CLOSED to lawbreakers."

The sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions—now at levels not seen in over three decades—shows the profound impact of robust enforcement policies. With daily apprehensions down 94% from the previous administration, the border remains more secure than at any point in history.

“As I have said many times, leadership and policy matter. When laws are enforced, fewer people will break the law. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, CBP is fully enforcing our immigration and border security laws. CBP has established meaningful border security resulting in sustained deterrence of illegal crossings. I am proud to report yet another decline in illegal border crossings this month,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “CBP is preventing dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, enhancing the safety of every American for generations to come.”

Below is a snapshot of June’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.

Border Enforcement at Historic Levels

Illegal crossings in June remained historically low:

CBP’s encounters decreased in June : Nationwide, CBP’s encounters in June (31,626) were 4% lower than May. The U.S. Border Patrol’s nationwide apprehensions (11,396) were also 4% lower than last month.

: Nationwide, CBP’s encounters in June (31,626) were lower than May. The U.S. Border Patrol’s nationwide apprehensions (11,396) were also lower than last month. Southwest border apprehensions 94% lower than under Biden: The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in June (9,848) were 94% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, 96% below its peak (December 2023), and less than what was apprehended in 4 days in June 2024.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border in June (9,848) were lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, below its peak (December 2023), and less than what was apprehended in in June 2024. Fiscal year to date apprehensions historically low: Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border this fiscal year through June are 14% lower than just one month on average from FYs 1992 through 2024.

Drug Interdictions That Save Lives

CBP remains on the frontline against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.

June seizures 49% higher than under Biden: Nationwide in June, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 49% from June 2024.

Nationwide in June, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased from June 2024. Fiscal year drug seizures 57% higher than under Biden: CBP has seized 57% more drugs this fiscal year through June than it seized during the same period of FY 2024.

CBP has seized more drugs this fiscal year through June than it seized during the same period of FY 2024. Fentanyl seizures up: Fentanyl seizures increased 42% from May 2026, with 1,072 pounds seized in June 2026.

Fentanyl seizures increased from May 2026, with pounds seized in June 2026. Heroin seizures up: Heroin seizures increased 49% from May 2026, with 68 pounds seized in June 2026.

Heroin seizures increased from May 2026, with pounds seized in June 2026. Cocaine seizures soar: Cocaine seizures increased 71% from May 2026, with 6,242 pounds seized in June 2026.

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.

Trade and Tariff Enforcement

CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law and supporting economic security.

$330 billion in imports processed in June 2026.

in imports processed in June 2026. $22.9 billion in duties identified for collection.

Protecting Consumers and Supply Chains

CBP continues to safeguard the American economy by targeting forced labor and counterfeit goods.

In June, CBP stopped 372 shipments valued at more than $38 million for potential forced labor violations.

valued at more than for potential forced labor violations. CBP seized a quantity of nearly 2 million counterfeit goods valued at over $1.4 billion.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In May, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 5,677 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products.

emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products. CBP conducted 104,014 positive passenger inspections and issued 748 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

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