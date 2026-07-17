ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Shooting a 12-Year-Old Girl in Kansas

This illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Kansas to not release from jail an illegal alien arrested for shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl.

According to local reporting, the incident took place on July 3 in Wichita, Kansas. The suspect, Diego Moreno-Espinoza, an illegal alien from Mexico, was handling a gun when he allegedly shot the 12-year-old in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and Wichita police arrested Moreno-Espinoza. He now faces one charge of aggravated battery. ICE lodged a detainer with the Sedgwick County Jail the same day he was arrested.

The suspect: Diego Moreno-Espinoza

“This criminal illegal alien is charged with aggravated battery after he shot a 12-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This criminal would not even be in our country if it weren’t for the reckless open-border policies of the Biden Administration that released this thug into our country. We have requested Kansas officials turn this criminal over to ICE so he cannot commit more heinous crimes in our country.”

Moreno-Espinoza illegally entered the United States as a minor through Arizona in 2024. He was then RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

# # #