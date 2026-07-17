WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Child Predators, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon, child pornography, assault, and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, among other heinous crimes.

“Thanks to the heroic men and women of ICE law enforcement, we are removing murderers, child predators, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE is NOT backing down and will continue to remove criminals from our communities. 80% of Americans support the Trump Administration’s commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Angel Luis Rodriguez-Hidalgo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon and identity theft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deepak Ratnala, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for THREE counts of child pornography in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Luis Fernando Preciado-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault, alien smuggling, cocaine – sell, and obstruction of police in Houston, Texas.

Victor Gonzalez-Ibarra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possessing/carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in San Antonio, Texas.

Ramsas Solurzano-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for distribution of methamphetamine in New York, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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