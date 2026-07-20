Japan Medical Finder Launches Free Search Platform for 2,800+ Hospitals Accepting Foreign Patients Across Japan

Built on official government data, the site helps tourists and residents find English-speaking doctors, 24-hour emergency care, and multilingual clinics.

Finding a doctor in a foreign country shouldn't require downloading Excel files from a government website.” — Yuta Iwakawa, CEO of iASK Inc.

OSAKA, JAPAN, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iASK Inc. today announced the launch of Japan Medical Finder https://japanmedicalfinder.com ), a free, mobile-friendly search platform that helps foreign visitors and residents in Japan find hospitals and clinics that accept international patients.The platform indexes 2,784 medical facilities across all 47 prefectures, sourced from the official list published by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in partnership with the Japan Tourism Agency. Users can search and filter by language spoken, medical specialty, location, and availability of 24-hour emergency care.THE PROBLEMJapan welcomed a record 36.9 million international visitors in 2024, yet finding a doctor who speaks your language remains one of the biggest pain points for tourists and expatriates. Government data exists but is buried in downloadable Excel spreadsheets — not searchable, not mobile-friendly, and not designed for someone who needs a doctor right now.THE SOLUTIONJapan Medical Finder transforms this raw government data into an intuitive, instant-search experience:- Search by language: English (1,778 facilities), Chinese (381), Korean (234), and 20+ other languages- Filter by specialty: Internal Medicine, Dentistry, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, and more- Browse by location: All 47 prefectures with region-based navigation- Nearby search: GPS-based "find a doctor near me" for emergencies- Taxi mode: Show the hospital name and address in Japanese to your taxi driver- No account required: Completely free, no registration, no ads

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