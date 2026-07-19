JOOST DE JONGE AETAS AUREA Juraj Šporer Art Pavilion, Opatija, Croatia, 3 July to 26 July 2026

International artist Joost de Jonge shows recent paintings, drawings and photographs at the Juraj Šporer Art Pavilion at the Croatian riviera in Opatija.

Individual expression then becomes a universal manifestation that is able to connect people, whatever their origins.” — Prof. Dr. Jan Peter Balkenende

OPATIJA, CROATIA, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dutch painter Joost de Jonge , (born in 1975 in Utrecht), is already well-known in Croatia. His exhibition in the Cube of the City Museum of Rijeka in November and December 2023 was inspired by Gustav Klimt's painting Orpheus and Eurydice, on view in the permanent collection in the Museum's Sugar Palace. His recent work was the subject of a deeply philosophical essay “A Photographic Paradox” by Dr. Richard Shiff published at Brooklyn Rail. The accompanying catalogue also includes essays by the curator Ervin Dubrović and Dr. Noah Charney.Joost de Jonge acquired his education at Academies in Utrecht and Barcelona, with ateliers in Amsterdam and Vienna. Although his hometown is Utrecht, he has been living and working on the environs of Dijon, France, also frequenting our coast with pleasure, visiting Opatija and Rijeka. While preparing this exhibition, his recurrent journeys were a reminder of the myth of the Argonauts and the Golden Fleece. Local legend has it that just a few dozen metres away from the Juraj Šporer Art Pavilion, Jason and the Argonauts landed.The exhibition in the Šporer was named Aetas area. Although Joost de Jonge always strives to create new combinations of forms, lines and colours, his stay in Opatija and the preparation for this exhibition, evoked the primal age of happiness for humanity, the ˝golden age˝, in his imagination. The ancient writers had imagined such life at the dawn of civilization. ˝Paradise on Earth˝ cannot exist if there were no Paradise landscape; it was precisely here, in Opatija, on a warm, sunny day, in the shade of the palms of an Opatija terrace overlooking the blue sea and nearby islands, that Joost began imagining his exhibition, the Golden Age. Previous shows in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and all over the United States have introduced him to a wider public.

Orpheus et Al PETER FRANK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.