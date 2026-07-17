A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards Call for Nominations

A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards 2026 invites stationery designers, art supply brands and creative product innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards. The A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards are open for entries by Art Supplies Designers , Stationery Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Art Supplies Brands, Art Supplies Manufacturers, Industrial Product Designers, Graphic Designers, Craft Artists, Calligraphers, Illustrators, Art Material Suppliers, Stationery Supply Producers, Gift Product Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Art Supplies Professionals, Art Supplies Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Art supplies and stationery products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of art and stationery product designs, Art Supplies Designers, Stationery Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Art Supplies Brands, Art Supplies Manufacturers, Industrial Product Designers, Graphic Designers, Craft Artists, Calligraphers, Illustrators, Art Material Suppliers, Stationery Supply Producers, Gift Product Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Art Supplies Professionals, Art Supplies Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Art Supplies Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Art Supplies Awards consideration.The A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards recognize excellence in products that inspire creativity, learning and artistic expression. From professional art materials and innovative drawing instruments to premium stationery, writing tools, educational supplies and creative accessories, the competition celebrates designs that enhance artistic workflows and everyday productivity. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, artists, educators, product specialists and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on creativity, usability, craftsmanship, innovation and design excellence.Art Supplies Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Art Supplies Awards.Eligible entries include sketchbooks, notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, brushes, paints, creative tools, office stationery and educational art supplies that could be submitted to A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards : Brushes, Paints, Sketchbooks, Pencils, Pastels, Easels, Canvases, Markers and More. Art Supplies Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/53 Award for Good Art Supplies DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Art Supplies Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Art Supplies Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards. Art Supplies Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, artists, educators, stationery brands, office supply manufacturers, retailers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=53 to see past winners of the A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/53 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across product design, creative tools, educational products and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative art supplies and stationery products, the competition promotes outstanding craftsmanship, functional design and user-centered creativity. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers and brands introduce exceptional art and stationery products to a global audience while advancing excellence in creative product design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Art and Stationery Supplies Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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