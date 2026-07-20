Kitty Harper’s Ma Prison Selected for Mindfield Film Festival Screening

Director Kitty Harper

Award-Winning Short Drama Screens Saturday, August 29 at 1pm at Guild Cinema in Albuquerque

Ma Prison represents everything I love about storytelling — blending my passions for music, filmmaking, and exploring human connections in unconventional ways” — Kitty Harper

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented British filmmaker, writer, director, and composer Kitty Harper is thrilled to announce that her powerful short drama Ma Prison has been officially accepted to screen at the 9th Annual Mindfield Film Festival, taking place August 27–30, 2026, at the historic Guild Cinema in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Ma Prison will screen on Saturday, August 29th, in the 1pm block at Guild Cinema.The film earned top honors in the festival’s May/June 2026 Bi-Monthly Competition, including the Diamond Award for Best Short Film, the Diamond Award for Best Actress (Sophie Bullock), the Diamond Award for Best Original Score (Kitty Harper), and the Platinum Award for Best Supporting Actor (Susannah May). These accolades advanced Ma Prison into consideration for the curated live festival program.About the FilmMa Prison follows a young girl (Sophie Bullock) grappling with the devastating loss of her mother while enduring bullying and an abusive relationship with her French teacher (Susannah May). As tensions escalate, she uncovers a deeper, unexpected truth behind her teacher’s harsh actions. The film delivers a poignant exploration of grief, empathy, anger, and the complex bonds that connect us. Written, directed, edited, and scored by Kitty Harper, with executive producer Herb Jackson Jr. and producers Kevin McDonagh and Natalie Bark (in association with Movie Cauldron / I Ain’t No Herb Jackson Studios), the short blends psychological drama with emotional depth.“Ma Prison represents everything I love about storytelling — blending my passions for music, filmmaking, and exploring human connections in unconventional ways,” said Kitty Harper. “To have the film recognized with multiple Diamond Awards at Mindfield and now selected for the live festival is incredibly exciting. I’m grateful to the entire cast and crew, especially Sophie and Susannah for their outstanding performances, and to the Mindfield team for championing bold, independent voices.”Ma Prison previously screened at the 2025 Birmingham Film Festival and earned double nominations at the 2026 Midlands Movies Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Sophie Bullock) and Best Music (Kitty Harper’s original score).About Mindfield Film FestivalMindfield Film Festival • Albuquerque is one of the city’s premier platforms for celebrating visionary independent cinema. The festival screens features, shorts, and music videos from around the globe during its annual live event at Guild Cinema, as well as through year-round bi-monthly online competitions. It aims to showcase bold, alternative voices that push boundaries and elevate the art of filmmaking. Selected films compete for awards across multiple categories, with screenplay cash prizes awarded at the live festival.For more information on the festival and schedule, visit: mindfieldff.com.Kitty Harper is a classically trained composer, filmmaker, screenwriter, and playwright from the UK. With a background in theatre (including West End productions) and a degree in Music Composition from Coventry University, she creates genre-blending stories that often explore LGBTQ+ themes, human relationships, and emotional complexity. Ma Prison is part of her growing body of award-recognized short films.

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