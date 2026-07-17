RAMEN TECH 2026: Fukuoka's International Startup Week Returns October 7–11

RAMEN TECH 2026, a five-day international startup week, will take place in Fukuoka-city, Japan from October 7 to 11, 2026. RAMEN TECH 2026 will be held in a distributed format across Fukuoka City, offering a diverse range of experiences — from content for startups, VCs, and investors to art, culture, food, and Fukuoka's local community. RAMEN TECH 2026 has opened registration for free participants, as well as applications from Co-Create Partners interested in hosting events during the event period.

Asia's international startup week returns to Fukuoka for a third year with 100+ events — free registration now open for attendees and collaborators

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAMEN TECH 2026, a five-day international startup week, will take place across central Fukuoka-city from October 7 (Wed) to 11 (Sun), 2026. Now in its third year, the Week is built jointly by Fukuoka City and co-creation partners from across Japan and the global startup ecosystem — a citywide co-creation week spanning 100+ events. RAMEN TECH stands for Revolutionizing Asia: Merging Ecosystems & Networks – Tech. The Week convenes startups, investors, corporations, government bodies, and students in Fukuoka — Japan's closest gateway to the Asian continent.Background:- Fukuoka's Startup StrategySince declaring itself "Startup City Fukuoka" in 2012, the city has steadily built a policy infrastructure of startup visas, tax incentives, and international MoUs with partner cities. RAMEN TECH, launched in 2024, is the flagship event of this strategy. The Week is positioned not as a counterweight to Tokyo, but as a symbol of a city explicitly facing outward — toward the rest of Asia.- Geographic and Historical AdvantageFukuoka is 1 hour 20 minutes from Shanghai and 1 hour 40 minutes from Seoul by air. With 2,000 years of cross-strait exchange with the Asian continent, Fukuoka is Japan's closest hub city to the rest of Asia — in distance, time zone, and cultural connection.- Momentum from 2025The 2025 edition drew over 12,000 attendees (including 1,200+ international) across more than 70 events citywide. The Week proved its role as a venue for tangible international business outcomes, including MoU signings between Fukuoka-based startups and overseas counterparts. The 2026 edition is positioned to convert those individual wins from isolated points into a wider, sustained pattern of cross-border collaboration.Program Overview:- DatesOctober 7 (Wed) – 11 (Sun), 2026 (5 days)- VenueThe Tenjin and Daimyo districts of central Fukuoka serve as the core, but the entire city is the stage. Anchored by startup hubs including Fukuoka Growth Next and CIC Fukuoka, 100+ events unfold simultaneously across parks, shopping arcades, cafés, and clubhouses throughout the city. Rather than concentrating people in a single venue, RAMEN TECH is designed for participants to move through the city — layering encounters and co-creation at every turn.Flagship Events:Opening Party (Oct 7)An opening party for all attendees, planned for Wednesday, October 7. This is expected to be the largest meetup event of RAMEN TECH 2026 (registration required; venue capacity limited).Global Summit 2026 (tentative) (Oct 7–8)Pitches from startups based in Japan and abroad, alongside talk sessions and booth exhibitions featuring diverse stakeholders from industry, government, and academia.StartupGo!Go! The Pitch / FFG Mirai Conference (co-held) (Oct 9)"StartupGo!Go!," Kyushu's flagship startup event running since 2014, hosts its seed-stage pitch contest "The Pitch" alongside "FFG Mirai no Kaigi," organized by Fukuoka Financial Group. Startups from Japan and overseas will take the stage.Additional Flagship Events will be announced on a rolling basis.RAMEN TECH Committee:Fukuoka City, Zero-Ten Inc., Zero-Ten Park Inc., and yugyo inc.Open Calls:- For AttendeesTarget: International and domestic startups, investors, corporations, students, and ecosystem partners.Register via the official website - For Event CollaboratorsRAMEN TECH 2026 welcomes proposals from organizations wishing to host independent events during the Week (October 7–11). Registered "Official Events" receive:- Listing on the official website and SNS channels- Integration with EntryTickets — a single QR code grants access to all Official Events- Use of the "OFFICIAL EVENT" logo- Loan of banners, posters, and on-site signageApplication details are available on this page - For Co-Create PartnersRAMEN TECH 2026 welcomes companies, educational and research institutions, government bodies, and ecosystem support organizations that resonate with the Week's vision and wish to co-create the gateway between Fukuoka and the rest of Asia.Application details are available on this page.About RAMEN TECH:RAMEN TECH (Revolutionizing Asia: Merging Ecosystems & Networks – Tech) is an international startup week co-created by Fukuoka City and its ecosystem partners, launched in 2024 and now in its third year. The Week positions Fukuoka as Asia's Gateway — offering startups and investors the shortest path between Japan and the rest of Asia. The 2025 edition brought together over 12,000 attendees (including 1,200+ international) across more than 70 events citywide. https://www.ramentech.jp/

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