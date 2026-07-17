TYPHON Machinery Launches the New TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO Mini Excavator with Premium Cabin and Canopy Options

The new TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO is available in Cab and Canopy models with Red, YELLOW, and Blue color options. Choose the enclosed Cab for all-weather comfort or the Canopy for open visibility. Designed to deliver reliable performance for construction, landscaping, agriculture, and utility work. Supported by reliable customer service, spare parts, and a growing global dealer network. Every TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO is carefully inspected and prepared for shipment to customers worldwide.

Building on the proven performance of the TERROR XVII, the new PRO model introduces enhanced operator comfort, greater versatility, and refined features.

The launch of the TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our dedication to helping equipment owners work more efficiently with reliable compact machinery.” — Dennis Tan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHON Machinery announces the official launch of the TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO, the next-generation premium evolution of its popular compact excavator lineup. Building on the proven performance of the TERROR XVII, the new PRO model introduces enhanced operator comfort, greater versatility, and refined features designed to improve productivity across a wide range of jobsite applications.The TERROR XVII PRO is available in both Cabin and Canopy configurations and comes in three distinctive colors Red, Yellow, and Blue allows customers to choose a finish that best reflects their business identity and personal style.As construction, landscaping, and agricultural projects continue to demand compact equipment capable of working efficiently in confined spaces while providing greater operator comfort and year-round performance, equipment owners are seeking machines that combine durability, ease of operation, and long-term value. The new PRO model has been developed to meet these evolving industry needs by offering professional-grade performance in a compact and versatile package.To address these changing customer requirements, the TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO combines trusted mechanical components with operator-focused engineering. The excavator is powered by the EPA-certified Kubota D902 three-cylinder diesel engine, recognized throughout the industry for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and long service life. The engine is paired with a professional pilot-control hydraulic system, delivering smooth and precise machine operation while supporting a wide variety of demanding applications.Beyond performance, TYPHON Machinery focused significant attention on improving the overall ownership experience. Reinforced hydraulic hose protection helps improve durability in harsh working environments, while simplified service access allows operators to perform routine maintenance more efficiently. The fuel tank and hydraulic oil reservoir are conveniently positioned to reduce servicing time and maximize machine availability.Built for demanding daily operations, the TERROR XVII PRO focuses on delivering meaningful customer benefits, including enhanced operator comfort, improved productivity, increased reliability, easy maintenance, excellent maneuverability, lower operating costs, and flexible Cab and Canopy configurations to suit different climates and jobsite requirements."Our customers continually challenge us to build equipment that delivers greater value, comfort, and performance," said Dennis Tan, CEO of TYPHON Machinery. "The launch of the TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and our dedication to helping equipment owners work more efficiently with reliable compact machinery. Whether customers choose the Cab or Canopy version, they can expect the performance and dependability that define the TYPHON brand."The introduction of the TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO further strengthens TYPHON Machinery's commitment to providing innovative compact equipment solutions for customers around the world. By combining premium operator comfort, practical versatility, and dependable performance, the new PRO model offers an ideal solution for professionals seeking a machine that delivers long-term productivity and return on investment.

TYPHON TERROR XVII PRO combines trusted mechanical components with operator-focused engineering.

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