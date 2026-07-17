Durbin Questions Outside Witness Panel For President Trump’s Nominee To Be Attorney General, Todd Blanche

WASHINGTON – During today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, questioned the outside witness panel for the nomination of Todd Blanche, President Trump’s pick to be Attorney General of the United States.

Durbin began by offering his condolences to witness Jennifer Bos, a mother from Illinois whose daughter, Megan, went missing and was found dead on the property of an undocumented immigrant.

“Ms. Bos, it breaks my heart to hear the story of you and the loss of your daughter. I just want to say my heart goes out to you and to your husband. Carrying on for her and for your granddaughter is the greatest tribute you can give her, I am sure,” Durbin said. “I am sorry you went through this terrible tragedy.”

Durbin then asked Ms. Dani Bensky, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, whose name and details of her abuse were included in the released files despite multiple attempts to have the Justice Department redact them, about her attempts to notify the Justice Department about this breach of privacy.

“Ms. Bensky, it is hard to imagine that this government kept publishing your personal information. Did anyone notify them of this breach of privacy?” Durbin asked.

Ms. Bensky said that they notified the Justice Department “immediately” and even before the document release happened. She noted that there were hundreds of victims that were exposed and outed by Blanche’s botched release of the Epstein files. She explained how survivors have lost their jobs, lost confidentiality, and lost privacy.

During yesterday’s hearing, Durbin pressed Blanche on whether he would personally meet with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse within the next 30 days. Following Durbin’s repeated questions, Blanche would not commit to doing so. However, Blanche met with Ghislaine Maxwell for nine hours of meetings over two days in July 2025.

“I don’t understand how this [Acting] Attorney General can find 48 hours to visit with Ghislane Maxwell, who has been prosecuted for sex trafficking, and can’t find 30 minutes to meet with the survivors of that sexual predator,” Durbin said.

Ms. Bensky said that it is “not for a lack of trying” and that “many of us in this room would be interested in meeting with him today, if we could.”

Durbin continued, “I don’t think his name should be called on the floor of the United States Senate until he meets with you. That is not too much to ask. Set aside two hours, four hours, whatever it takes. So that there is clearly an effort by this government to get all the information and make a judgment as to what to do with it. But to shun you and to snub you at this point, there is something else going on here. Someone told me once in politics there is always a good reason, and then there is always a real reason. What is the real reason why Todd Blanche does not want to meet with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein?”

Ms. Bensky responded, “It appears from the outside reputational harm. That is what I think is at the core of this. He prioritizes the reputation of the administration over survivors of sexual abuse and of crime survivors in this country.” Ms. Bensky concluded by asking that members of the Committee put politics aside when it comes to this issue and cross party lines for something so important.

Video of Durbin’s questions in Committee is available here.

Audio of Durbin’s questions in Committee is available here.

Footage of Durbin’s questions in Committee is available here for TV Stations.

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