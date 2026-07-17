Senate Judiciary Committee Witnesses Laud Todd Blanche for His Commitment to Crime Victims, Law Enforcement and the Rule of Law

WASHINGTON – Witnesses at today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing praised Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s credentials and urged his confirmation as U.S. Attorney General. Angel Mother Jennifer Bos, former Attorney General John Ashcroft and Jon Adler, President of the Federal Enforcement Officers Association Foundation (FLEOA), highlighted Blanche’s support for crime victims, commitment to the rule of law and tireless work to back the blue. Each witness urged the committee to advance Blanche’s nomination without delay.

“I couldn’t save my daughter, but Todd Blanche as Attorney General, could save yours.” – Angel Mother Jennifer Bos

“I know of no person, no person of a higher commitment to integrity.” – former Attorney General John Ashcroft

“As the father of a beautiful teenage daughter, I worry about her safety every day… I sleep well knowing that my daughter's safety, and all Americans’, are an unwavering priority for Acting Attorney General Blanche and his team.” – FLEOA President John Adler

Key moments from each of the witness’ testimonies follow.

Angel Mother Jennifer Bos

VIDEO

“I’m the mother of an angel named Megan Bos, and I’m here because my daughter’s tragic and gruesome death has exposed catastrophic failures in immigration enforcement and drug trafficking policies.”

“We learned that Megan's life had been cut short, and her body was concealed, stuffed upside down in a garbage can filled with bleach by an illegal alien that had no right to be here..”

“I couldn’t save my daughter, but Todd Blanche, as Attorney General, he might save yours.”

“From the time that I’ve spent talking with Todd Blanche, I knew immediately that he makes victims a priority. Under his direction, the DOJ has engaged directly with the Angel families and treated us not like political props, but as partners in preventing future tragedies.”

Bos’ full statement is available HERE.

Former Attorney General John Ashcroft

VIDEO

“Todd Blanche's record of upholding the Constitution and enforcing the law recommends him supremely to serve America as the 88th Attorney General of these United States. I know of no person, no person of a higher commitment to integrity.”

“In professional moments, both private and public, I have seen Todd's thoughtful, decisive, yet humble leadership. He's a careful and willing listener, skilled at welcoming diverse viewpoints. He is adept at synthesizing and harmonizing different voices in complex situations. He's comfortable in being held to account, and he will require those in the department to be similarly accessible and accountable.”

“To safeguard this core cultural value, America needs an Attorney General exclusively devoted to the rule of law, and who unfailingly will honor his vote, his oath to the Constitution. Todd Blanche is the right person for that responsibility.”

Ashcroft’s full statement is available HERE.

FLEOA President John Adler

VIDEO

“What impressed me during my 16 years with the U.S. Attorney's office was the unified commitment to the rule of law, irrespective of political affiliation. I am absolutely convinced that if confirmed as the Attorney General, Acting Attorney General Blanche will carry forward that spirit and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

“[Blanche’s] outreach and engagement with law enforcement nationwide has been extraordinary. Same can be said for his 24/7 staff. In speaking with my fellow national law enforcement organization leaders, it is clear that they have great respect for the Acting Attorney General and appreciate his commitment to backing the blue… He has earned the respect and admiration of officers nationwide.”

“As the father of a beautiful teenage daughter, I worry about her safety every day. I expect our government leaders to do everything they can to support a safe and just quality of life for all our children. That should be an unbreakable priority. I sleep well knowing that my daughter's safety, and all Americans’, are an unwavering priority for Acting Attorney General Blanche and his team.”

Adler’s full statement is available HERE.

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