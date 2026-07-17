Grassley Opens Second Day of Hearings on Todd Blanche’s Nomination for Attorney General

Prepared Opening Statement by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Chairman, Senate Judiciary Committee

The Nomination of the Honorable Todd Blanche to be Attorney General of the United States: Day 2

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Yesterday, we heard hours of testimony by Mr. Blanche addressing questions posed by members of this Committee. Mr. Blanche’s responses exhibited his extensive legal, prosecutorial and leadership qualities. He’s well qualified to serve as our nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Today, we’ll hear from an outside panel of witnesses. To each of you here today, thank you for testifying. I know some of you traveled to be here, and we’re grateful that you did.

There are three majority witnesses.

First, we have John Ashcroft, who served as the United States Attorney General under President George W. Bush. He led the Justice Department’s anti-terrorism efforts after 9/11. Mr.?Ashcroft previously served for over two decades as Missouri’s Attorney General, Governor and then Senator. He’s since founded a consulting firm and serves as a Distinguished Professor at Regent University.

Mr. Ashcroft understands how to lead the Justice Department free from political influence.

Indeed, Senator Schumer once praised his “fidelity to the rule of law.” I look forward to hearing his perspective on Mr. Blanche’s qualifications to lead the Justice Department.

Next, I’d like to introduce Jennifer Bos. Ms. Bos is an Angel Mom—a title that no mother should ever have to bear. She’s suffered an unimaginable loss. Ms. Bos’ daughter, Megan, was discovered in a dumpster belonging to an illegal immigrant. The man was arrested, but within 24 hours he walked free. The sanctuary city and soft-on-crime policies of her home state failed to protect her daughter or deliver justice to her family.

Ms. Bos had no recourse until President Trump learned of the case and ensured that the man was detained by ICE. Sadly, Ms. Bos knows first-hand how important it is to have a Justice Department that listens to victims, pursues justice and works to protect communities.

Ms. Bos, I’m very sorry for your loss. And I’m grateful for your testimony today.

Also with us today is Jon Adler, who’s the President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation. He was a First Responder at Ground Zero on 9/11 and has decades of experience in law enforcement. For years, he served as the chief firearms and tactical training instructor in the Southern District of New York. While there, Mr. Adler met and observed Mr. Blanche’s diligent work first-hand.

Mr. Adler previously served as the Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance. Based on that experience and his decades in law enforcement, Mr. Adler now advocates for officers in the field. I look forward to hearing his perspective on Mr. Blanche’s efforts to support law enforcement operations.

I’ll now turn to Senator Durbin to introduce the minority witnesses.

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