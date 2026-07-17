Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Five Federal Judges

Liz Oyer, DOJ’s former pardon attorney, recommended clemency for all 40 federal death row inmates, including the Charleston church shooter and the Boston Marathon bomber.

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