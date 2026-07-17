Risch, Graham, Blumenthal Lead 60+ Senators in Announcing Agreement on Legislation to Hold Purchasers of Russian Oil Accountable

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Darline Graham (R-S.C.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) led 60+ members of the Senate in announcing the text of an agreement negotiated with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and the White House on legislation to hold major purchasers of Russian oil and gas accountable for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I am proud to support the imposition of new, hard-hitting sanctions on key sectors of Russia’s war economy, including the shadow fleet, and penalties on bad actors like China who help fund the war. Russia is not winning this war against Ukraine, and applying additional pressure now will force Putin to shift his calculus and bring us closer to ending the war. In honor of our friend Lindsey Graham, I strongly encourage my colleagues to pass this legislation and send it to the President’s desk as soon as possible,” said Risch.

“Until the very day he passed, Lindsey remained focused on passing the Russia sanctions bill. Passing this legislation would honor my brother’s steadfast commitment to our national security and it would provide President Trump with additional leverage to bring this war to an end. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation and send it to President Trump’s desk,” said Senator Darline Graham.

“Ukraine is at a critical crossroads — and we must meet this pivotal moment with a powerful sanctions bill. As Ukraine turns the tide on the battlefield, our Russia sanctions bill would be historically impactful in stopping Russia’s murderous slaughter,” Blumenthal said. “When Senator Graham and I last spoke, he was absolutely exultant, calling from Kyiv with news that President Trump would support this bill to impose scorching tariffs and sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil and stop them from fueling Putin's war machine. Now is the time to push Russia toward peace. Ukraine is gaining net territory and reaching deep into Russia with its drones and missiles. Sanctions provide a path toward peace. Our bill is the product of lengthy, detailed, difficult bipartisan work, and now has broad bipartisan support. Passing this legislation right now would be a fitting tribute to Senator Graham’s fierce support for Ukraine’s freedom.”

“Lindsey was a firm believer that the United States is a force for good around the world, and he worked tirelessly on this important effort,” said Thune. “I’m proud to support this legislation that not only honors our friend and colleague, but will also promote peace by cutting off the funding fueling Russia’s war machine. I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy.”

The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.); U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.); U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus; U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee; U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.); U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee; U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colo.); U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Chair of the Senate Banking Committee; U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine); U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Majority Whip; U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.); U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.); U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.); U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.); U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.); U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii); U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas); U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy (R-Mont); U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-Utah); U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.); U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Ark.); U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.); U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.); U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.); U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.); U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.); U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.); U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.); U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.); U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.); U.S. Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio); U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.); U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.); U.S. Senator Jim Justice (R-W.Va.); U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas); U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.); U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.); U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska); U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.); U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.); U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS); U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.); U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pa.); U.S. Senator Alan Armstrong (R-Okla.); and U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

“Russia is losing ground, it is suffering tens of thousands of casualties each month and Ukraine continues to bring the consequences of the war to the Kremlin’s doorstep through its deep strike campaign. Putin is in an incredibly precarious position both at home and on the battlefield. This legislation would level tough new sanctions on Russia and choke off key export markets for the energy it sells to fund its war machine. We must seize on the opportunity before us to finally exert economic pressure on the Kremlin and bring this war to a close,” said Shaheen.

“One of the many pillars of Senator Graham’s exemplary career of public service was his dedication to putting America’s national security first and promoting liberty around the world. It is an honor to help champion one of his highest priorities: imposing crushing sanctions to cripple Russia’s war machine and hold those fueling it accountable. Putin’s war against Ukraine has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, and it must end. Lindsey believed that getting this legislation passed and signed into law would be the most consequential thing he achieved in his career. I am sincerely grateful to Senators Blumenthal, Shaheen, and Wicker for their continued leadership on this issue and, very importantly, for the support of President Trump and the White House—these sanctions will provide President Trump with a critical tool to hold Russia accountable and secure a lasting peace,” said Britt.

“This bipartisan bill that Senator Graham worked so tirelessly to advance couldn’t be better timed. Momentum in the war has shifted toward Ukraine and tightening sanctions on Russia and those key purchasers of Russian oil should help add pressure for the Kremlin to finally negotiate. Having just returned from the NATO Summit, I can share that we and our NATO allies are united in wanting to see Ukraine prevail in this bloody war started by Vladimir Putin. I am pleased to help co-lead this timely legislation,” said Durbin.

“We should enact this bipartisan measure to exert maximum economic pressure on Putin’s war machine and help bring this unjust war to an end,” said Wicker.

“Today’s bill continues the work of the late Senator Graham, my dear friend and one of Ukraine’s most relentless advocates in the Senate,” said Whitehouse. “This forceful, bipartisan measure will disrupt the Kremlin’s massive oil and gas economy, up the financial stakes, and help achieve victory for Ukraine.”

“Ukraine is winning on the battlefield against Russian invaders, and there’s much more the United States can do to strangle Russia’s war machine without putting ourselves at risk. Curbing Russian revenue by sanctioning the foreign buyers of their oil that are keeping Russia’s economy and military afloat will strengthen Ukraine, weaken Moscow, and hasten a just and lasting end to this war,” said Coons.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine unleashed destruction, chaos and bloodshed in the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Our legislation sends a clear message to Putin: your unprovoked, violent invasion comes at an enormous cost. The late-Senator Graham was a champion of this bipartisan legislation, and I’m proud to help move it forward as an original cosponsor,” Grassley said.

“For over four years, the Ukrainian people have shown us what it looks like to fight and die for democracy, for their country, and for the West. Their courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s war offers the greatest example of how to fight back against authoritarian aggression. Amid Putin's intransigence at the negotiating table and daily attacks on civilians across Ukraine, Congress must make Russia pay a further price,” said Bennet. “This bill will impose greater pressure on Putin to end his unprovoked war, especially as Ukraine makes progress on the battlefield and as the Russian economy struggles under the weight of U.S. and allied measures. Only by demonstrating our firm resolve can the United States and our allies support Ukraine's pursuit of a just and durable end to this war and successfully defend the principle of a Europe whole, free, and at peace. Backing Ukraine today will be our best deterrence against authoritarian ambitions tomorrow.”

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war has dragged on for more than four years. As Senator Graham knew well, raising the costs on Russia is the only solution. Our bill will further restrict their energy sales to strangle Putin’s war machine and bring him to the negotiating table. Congress should pass this bill immediately and help finish a war Lindsey fought so hard to end,” said Cotton.

“This measure is a tribute to Senator Graham’s tenacious, bipartisan work in support of Ukraine, and a necessary step to deprive Putin’s war machine of financial resources for its illegal invasion,” said Reed.

“South Carolina lost a statesman, and I lost a friend. Lindsey Graham spent his time in the Senate reminding us that peace is protected by strength, and that America has a responsibility to stand up to dictators who threaten our allies, our interests, and the values we hold dear,” said Tim Scott. “This legislation is a fitting way to honor Lindsey’s legacy: tough, principled, and focused on keeping America safe. Lindsey would be proud to see Republicans and Democrats come together in support of his and the President’s goal to end Moscow’s senseless war in Ukraine.”

“Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has gone on long enough, and I believe this legislation is an important step on bringing this bloody, unprovoked conflict to an end,” said King. “This war has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides unnecessarily, and we believe that this step will finally bring Putin face to face with the reality that he is not going to be successful in subjugating the Ukrainian people.”

“This is a pivotal moment in the Ukrainian people’s fight to protect their freedom. While Ukraine continues to demonstrate impressive resilience and patriotism and real expertise on the battlefield, Russians are becoming increasingly exhausted by Putin’s war, which his own finance officials are telling him he can’t afford,” said Kaine. “This is the perfect time for the United States to bring down the full force of comprehensive sanctions on Russia, and I’m proud to join a bipartisan group of colleagues in putting forward a plan that would do that.”

“Vladimir Putin’s brutal, unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine must end. As Ukraine makes important gains on the battlefield, now is the time to increase the economic pressure on Russia and those who continue to finance Putin’s war machine,” said Collins. “Senator Lindsey Graham understood the consequences of allowing Putin’s aggression to go unchecked and worked tirelessly to build bipartisan support for this consequential legislation. I am proud to join my colleagues in supporting this bill, which would both honor Lindsey’s legacy and help pressure Putin to bring an end to this horrific war.”

“The fastest way to end this illegal war is to cut off the money that Putin is using to fuel it,” said Kelly. “Stronger sanctions will put pressure on Putin and those helping him. This is a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace that protects Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthens U.S. national security.”

“As Russia continues its needless bloodshed of innocent people and drags out peace talks, I am proud to join my colleagues in enacting crippling sanctions against them,” said Ernst. “This legislation carries forward the tireless work Senator Graham was doing until his final days and strengthens the fight I’ve led for years against Putin’s shadow fleet, shutting down the network of tankers and shell insurers keeping his oil money flowing and fueling this war.”

“For more than four years, Vladimir Putin has conducted a brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine in an attempt to take over a sovereign nation. The time is now for the U.S. to increase pressure and do all we can to end this war and send a clear message to Putin that he cannot act with impunity. This is why I’m joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to bring forward this critical bipartisan bill to make those who enable Russia’s energy and defense sectors pay a heavy price,” said Rosen.

“Lindsey Graham was clear eyed on Putin and fought for years to build peace through strength,” said Ricketts. “This bill is a small part of his legacy combatting a foreign adversary threatening peace and prosperity for Americans. Sanctioning Putin and his cronies is necessary for undermining their aggression around the world.”

“Senator Graham was unyielding in his support for the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their sovereignty, and I can think of few ways more fitting to honor him than by finishing what he started and imposing strict sanctions on the bad actors who have supported Russia’s war against Ukraine,” said Cornyn. “I’m proud to join with my colleagues on this bipartisan legislation, which will honor Lindsey’s legacy, help dismantle Putin’s war machine, and strengthen U.S. national security.”

“Standing with the Ukrainian people has been a bipartisan goal of our Congress for more than four years. This bill reaffirms that commitment by enacting the sanctions needed to curtail Russia’s primary source of income and cripple its war effort — the single most important thing the U.S. government can do to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Schiff.

“The surest way to bring about peace through strength and get Putin to the negotiating table is to cut off the money funding his war machine. This bipartisan legislation delivers real consequences for those keeping Russia’s economy afloat. Senator Lindsey Graham spent years leading this fight, and passing this bill will be a fitting tribute to his commitment to American strength and the cause of freedom,” said Sheehy.

“Since I visited Ukraine with Lindsey Graham and John McCain in 2016, Lindsey and I worked together in support of Ukraine’s democracy, meeting with President Zelenskyy multiple times and advocating for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. This legislation will add significant economic pressure on Russia, helping to move us closer to ending this war,” said Klobuchar.

“As long as Vladimir Putin’s war machine is funded by countries willing to buy Russian oil and gas, the war in Ukraine will continue,” said Curtis. “This bipartisan legislation gives a powerful tool to increase pressure on Russia, hold its enablers accountable, and ensure Russia does not win this war.”

“We must hold Russia and its enablers accountable, and stand with Ukraine,” said Fetterman. “This is just and important legislation. I know it will honor our late colleague Senator Lindsey Graham.”

“These strong sanctions, a top priority I shared with my friend and our late colleague Senator Graham, are critically important to weakening Putin’s grip in Ukraine, imposing severe costs on those supporting Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, and undermining the energy-fueled Russian war machine that threatens our allies,” said Sullivan.

“Ukraine is in the fight of their lives, and this bipartisan announcement is the boost they need to inflict maximum pain on Russia,” said Duckworth. “Our bipartisan bill will rightfully hit foreign buyers of Russian oil with heavy sanctions, cutting Putin off from the money machine funding his unprovoked war of aggression against our ally. Senator Graham knew it and we do too: The United States must remain united with Ukraine, now and always.”

“Ukraine is standing strong against Russian aggression, but the United States must use every tool possible to help secure a lasting peace for the Ukrainian people and the entire region,” said Peters. “Imposing strong sanctions on Russia would send a clear message that the American people will always stand alongside Ukraine against Putin’s invasion.”

“Putin is a murderous KGB thug, and the countries still buying Russian oil and natural gas know they are funding his war against Ukraine. If we cut off Russia’s oil money, we cut off the weapons murdering Ukrainians. Lindsey Graham was an outspoken advocate for the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. Let’s finish what he started and put the pressure on Russia and everyone who bankrolls them,” said Lankford.

“This bill honors Senator Lindsey Graham’s legacy by strengthening pressure on Russia and those who continue to finance Vladimir Putin’s illegal and brutal war against Ukraine, which threatens our own national security and economic interests. I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation to continue the work that our late friend and colleague fought so hard to advance,” said Hyde-Smith.

“By securing this agreement with the White House to impose sanctions on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, Senator Graham delivered a powerful tool to hold those who are enabling Putin’s war accountable,” said Blackburn. “This bill will help bring this war to an end.”

“Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has raged on for too long and cost countless innocent lives. This critical legislation will hold the enablers of Putin’s war machine accountable and represents one of the most consequential Congressional efforts to promote peace in Europe. Let’s get this done,” said Alsobrooks.

“Senator Graham tirelessly worked to impose real consequences on Putin and end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This bipartisan and thoughtfully crafted legislation is a testament to his tremendous leadership,” said Boozman. “I am proud to join my colleagues and send a clear message that Senator Graham’s work will not go unfinished and that Moscow must finally end its unprovoked attack on Ukrainian sovereignty.”

“The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 will issue decisive consequences aimed at deterring Russian aggression. This bill sends a clear message: bullies have a price to pay for their actions. Vladimir Putin and Russia must face serious consequences for their destructive and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” said Cramer.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has killed far too many and upended global stability, must come to an end,” said Capito. “This legislation empowers President Trump to cut off the financial flows that enable Putin’s deadly invasion and to impose serious consequences on the countries that are helping finance Russia’s war machine. I’m proud to join my colleagues in honoring Senator Graham’s life by advancing this effort to strengthen America’s national security and give President Trump the economic leverage to secure a lasting peace.”

“For years, Senator Lindsey Graham led the effort to hold Russia accountable for its aggression and support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. This bill honors his legacy by tightening sanctions on the energy exports and financial tools that sustain the Russian war machine. With support from the White House and a bipartisan group of senators, we are sending a clear message to Putin: America stands with Ukraine, and we will continue working to bring this unjust war to a durable end,” said Husted.

“Russia relies on oil and gas revenue to fund its war against Ukraine, and those enabling this aggression should be held accountable,” said Hoeven. “This bipartisan legislation strengthens sanctions to increase pressure on Russia, reduce the resources fueling Putin’s aggression, and help advance a lasting peace. Senator Lindsey Graham dedicated tremendous effort to moving this legislation forward, and Congress should act to pass it.”

“Senator Lindsey Graham was relentless in his quest to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Because of his extensive work over the years, we have an opportunity to help bleed Putin’s war machine dry. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for taking this necessary action,” said Fischer.

“Senator Graham was one of the most formidable foes America’s enemies ever faced in the United States Senate. He was unapologetic and uncompromising in countering the threat the Russian regime poses to American national security and the safety and security of the American people. I worked alongside my friend for years to counter those malign activities, including through sanctions legislation aimed at depriving Putin’s war machine of the resources it needs to threaten America and our allies. This bipartisan legislation honors Senator Graham’s legacy while advancing the badly needed policies for which he tirelessly advocated. I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay,” said Cruz.

“Lindsey Graham spent his final months fighting to make sure Putin knew America’s fuse hadn't burned out. Wyoming understands what it means to power the world responsibly, and it’s long past time Russia stopped profiting from war while claiming to seek peace. This bill puts real teeth behind that demand by telling every nation still buying Russian oil that they're choosing a side, and it puts Putin on notice that the road to any lasting peace runs through economic ruin if he refuses to take it,” said Lummis.

“Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war against the people of Ukraine has left the nation scarred and battered over the last four years, but no less determined to defend its sovereignty,” said Murkowski. “The bipartisan Sanctioning Russia Act honors Senator Graham’s longstanding leadership in foreign affairs by supporting Ukraine while reaffirming America’s commitment to stand with peaceful democracies against the authoritarian regimes that seek to destroy them.”

“The time to increase pressure on Moscow is now. Our overwhelmingly bipartisan sanctions package has the power to cripple Putin’s revenue streams by targeting the energy exports that bankroll Russia's unjust war machine. Our colleague and friend, Senator Lindsey Graham, worked tirelessly to stand up to Russian aggression, and now we have the opportunity to honor his leadership and cement his legacy,” said Budd.

“This bipartisan legislation would make a difference against Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and serves as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham,” said Moran. “America’s continued involvement and leadership throughout the world are critical to deterring Vladimir Putin. This legislation sends a clear message to friends and foes alike: you can do business with Russia, or you can do business with the United States, but you can’t do both. I look forward to voting for the Sanctioning Russia Act and sending it to the President to be signed into law.”

“Imposing stronger sanctions on Russia will ensure America remains strong on the world stage and will help bring an end to Putin’s unjust war against Ukraine. I can think of no better way to cement the legacy of Lindsey Graham, who spent years of his life devoted to this cause and to fighting for freedom across the globe,” said Daines.

The Sanctioning Russia Act would impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The sanctions target Russian officials, oligarchs, their family members, foreign persons, and Russian banks and financial institutions, as well as the Russian Shadow Fleet.

The legislation also directs the President to impose up to 100 percent tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the majority of Russian oil, gas, and enable Russian sanctions evasion. The new text limits these tariffs to the five largest importers of Russian crude oil and gas.

A one-pager on the legislation is available here. The text of the bill is available here.