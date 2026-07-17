Merkley Statement on House Budget Committee’s Out-of-Touch Budget

07.16.26

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement after the House Budget Committee advanced a fiscal year 2027 budget resolution that kicks off a third reconciliation process to spend nearly $100 billion on wasteful programs, ignores the needs of working families, and funds Trump’s war of choice with Iran.

“Over the past year and a half, Republicans have already passed two reconciliation bills—one that stripped away health care and food assistance from millions of Americans to pay for tax breaks for billionaires, and another that gave ICE and Border Patrol a $70 billion slush fund to terrorize our communities.

“Now the House Budget Committee has embarked on another bill. Not one to bring down the cost of health care, gas, utilities, or childcare, but one to pay for Trump’s unconstitutional war of choice with Iran, to offset Trump’s tariffs, and to implement his voter suppression tactics. All of it adds to the national debt.

“This is not ‘America First’; it’s families last.

“Senate Republicans should ignore this out-of-touch budget and instead work with Democrats to build a better foundation for families to thrive,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley.

###