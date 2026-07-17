Dank Poet to Host Community Blood Drive in Washington, NJ

ank Poet Community Blood Drive in Washington, NJ Dank Poet Dispensary

Local blood drive will bring together residents and supporters to help strengthen the regional blood supply

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dank Poet , a community-focused Washington NJ cannabis dispensary, will host an upcoming community blood drive at its Washington location to encourage residents to donate blood and support patients in need throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region.The blood drive will take place on 29 July 2026, from 1 PM to 7 PM, at Dank Poet Dispensary, 245 E Washington Ave, Washington, NJ 07882.Supporting the Washington and Warren County CommunityBlood donations play an important role in helping hospitals and healthcare providers respond to emergencies, surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and other medical needs. Because donated blood has a limited shelf life, local blood drives are essential to maintaining a reliable supply for patients.Through this local community event, Dank Poet hopes to make donating more convenient while raising awareness about the continued need for eligible blood donors.The blood drive is part of Dank Poet’s broader commitment to supporting Washington, Warren County, and the wider New Jersey cannabis community through charitable initiatives, education, local events, and meaningful outreach.How to Participate in the Community Blood DriveIndividuals interested in donating should:Schedule an appointment through Contact: 908-450-9900.Bring a valid photo IDEat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donatingArrive at Dank Poet during the scheduled appointment windowThose who cannot donate may still support the event by sharing the registration information with friends, family members, coworkers, and community groups.Dank Poet’s Commitment to Giving BackDank Poet believes a local business should contribute to the community it serves. In addition to providing a welcoming retail experience, the Washington NJ cannabis dispensary continues to support partnerships and programs that benefit residents, nonprofit organizations, veterans, families, and community groups.Hosting the blood drive allows Dank Poet to leverage its local presence to connect people with an opportunity to make a direct and meaningful difference.Event DetailsEvent: Dank Poet Community Blood DriveDate: 29 July 2026Time: 1 PM to 7 PMLocation: Dank Poet DispensaryAddress: 245 E Washington Ave, Washington, NJ 0788Questions: 908-450-9900 or email: info@dankpoet.comCommunity members are encouraged to register early, share the event, and join Dank Poet in supporting a stronger and healthier local community.About Dank PoetDank Poet is a community-focused cannabis dispensary located at 245 E Washington Ave in Washington, New Jersey. Serving adults 21 and older, Dank Poet offers a carefully selected range of cannabis products in a welcoming and educational environment. Beyond cannabis retail, the company is committed to supporting the Washington and Warren County communities through charitable programs, education, events, and ongoing community involvement.For more information, visit Blood Drive in Washington, NJ

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