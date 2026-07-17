Chairman Guthrie Announces Full Committee Markup of 29 Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, announced a Full Committee markup of 29 bills.
WHAT: Full Committee markup
DATE: Monday, July 20, 2026
TIME: 5:00 PM ET
LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
Items to be considered:
- H.R. 9340, Ratepayer Protection Act (Reps. Evans (CO) and Castor)
- H.R. 9332, Load Forecasting Enhancement Act (Reps. Balderson and Menendez)
- H.R. 9339, Affordable Innovation for the Grid Act (Reps. Harshbarger and Mullin)
- H.R. 9335, Advanced Transmission Technology to Reduce Rates Act (Rep. Goldman (TX))
- H.R. 6633, High-Capacity Grid Act (Rep. Fedorchak)
- H.R. 6529, Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act (Rep. Landsman)
- H.R. 9338, Pipeline Safety Authorization Act of 2026 (Rep. Weber)
- H.R. 9617, Coordinating and Harnessing America's Recovery of Minerals (CHARM) Act (Reps. Palmer and Tonko)
- H.R. 9616, Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Initiative (EMRTAI) Act of 2026 (Reps. Pfluger and Landsman)
- H.R. 1266, Combating Illicit Xylazine Act (Reps. Panetta and Pfluger)
- H.R. 2004, Tyler's Law (Reps. Lieu and Latta)
- H.R. 7970, STOP Nitazenes Act (Rep. Latta)
- H.R. 1561, ALERT Communities Act (Reps. Crockett and Gooden)
- H.R. 7994, HERO Act (Rep. Ruiz)
- H.R. 8005, Stop Pills That Kill Act (Rep. Evans (CO))
- H.R. 7184, PRESS Act (Rep. McDowell)
- H.R. 5880, Fight Illicit Pill Presses Act (Reps. Hageman and Stansbury)
- H.R. 9393, Lower Costs, More Transparency Act of 2026 (Reps. Guthrie and Pallone)
- H.R. 9390, Prices on the Wall Act of 2026 (Rep. Miller-Meeks)
- H.R. 9397, Premium Transparency Act (Reps. Pfluger and Moran)
- H.R. 9396, Prior Authorization Accountability Act (Rep. Goldman (TX))
- H.R. 3514, Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act of 2025 (Reps. Kelly (PA) and DelBene)
- H.R. 9392, Medicare Advantage Cost Transparency Act (Reps. DeGette and Joyce (PA))
- H.R. 5243, To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to increase data transparency for supplemental benefits under Medicare Advantage. (Rep. McClellan)
- H.R. 9389,_ Nutrition Education and Chronic Disease Prevention in Community Health Centers Act of 2026_ (Rep. Harshbarger)
- H.R. 8201, Expanding Community Access to Health Services Act (Rep. Lee (NV))
- H.R. 5526, Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act (Reps. Pfluger and Landsman)
- H.R. 8908, STOP GAMES Act of 2026 (Reps. Sorensen and Bice)
- H.R. 9661, Expedited Access to Biosimilars Act (Reps. Langworthy and Schrier)
This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Jessica Donlon with the Committee staff at Jessica.Donlon@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Matt VanHyfte at Matt.VanHyfte@mail.house.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.