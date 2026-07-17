ClearSK Offers Korean HIFU as a Non-Surgical Option for Early Skin Lifting in Singapore

Doctor-led aesthetic clinic provides non-invasive HIFU treatments designed to support skin firmness and collagen production.

The ultrasound waves are transmitted into the deeper layers of the skin, where the energy stimulates collagen production. It's non-invasive, with minimal downtime.” — Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearSK , a doctor-led aesthetic clinic established in Singapore in 2008, offers Korean HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) as one of its non-surgical treatment options that may be considered for concerns involving skin laxity, such as sagging, softened jawline definition and reduced skin firmness.Skin laxity is a common concern as skin naturally loses firmness as collagen production gradually declines over time. While some patients consider surgical options such as facelifts for more advanced sagging, non-invasive treatments such as HIFU may be considered for individuals with early skin laxity, depending on their clinical assessment.Korean HIFU uses focused ultrasound energy to deliver heat to the skin's deeper support layers, including the SMAS (deep support layer of the face). This is designed to stimulate the body's natural collagen remodelling process, where collagen is gradually rebuilt over time. This may help support skin firmness and lifting, although outcomes vary between individuals."HIFU stands for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound," said Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK. "The ultrasound waves are transmitted into the deeper layers of the skin, where the energy stimulates collagen production. It's non-invasive, with minimal downtime, and I'd generally suggest HIFU as part of ongoing skin maintenance, to help keep the skin firm and elastic."ClearSK offers a range of HIFU technologies, including pen-applicator systems, which are designed to allow doctors to adjust treatment depth and target specific areas, including around the eyes, forehead and mouth. According to ClearSK, the adjustable treatment depths allow doctors to tailor treatment to different facial areas and individual skin characteristics. Treatment settings are determined following a clinical assessment.At ClearSK, treatment recommendations, sequencing and associated costs are determined following an individual consultation with a registered doctor.About ClearSK:Since its founding in 2008, ClearSK has provided doctor-led aesthetic care in Singapore. Across its clinic network, more than 200,000 treatments and procedures have been performed, supporting patients with a wide range of skin and aesthetic concerns. Doctors develop personalised treatment plans based on each individual's clinical presentation and treatment goals. This approach is applied consistently across ClearSK's multiple clinic locations in Singapore.Contact:Name: ClearSKEmail: enquiry@clearsk.comPhone Number: +6588781181Note: This release is intended for general informational purposes. Individual treatment outcomes vary and should be discussed with a qualified doctor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.