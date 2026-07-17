Chairman Cassidy, Sanders Applaud Senate Advancement of Bipartisan Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ranking Member of the HELP Committee, applaud the unanimous vote in the Senate to pass the Older Americans Act (OAA). The bill supports the health, independence and dignity of older adults across the nation.

“The Older Americans Act helps Americans remain independent and connected to the communities they helped build,” said Dr. Cassidy. “For more than 60 years, the Older Americans Act has connected seniors with services that help them age with dignity. This bipartisan reauthorization ensures that support continues as the nation’s aging population grows.”

“I’m delighted that the Senate unanimously passed legislation last night to expand and improve the Older Americans Act,” said Senator Sanders. “This legislation begins to pay attention to the urgent unmet needs of seniors in America and what we should do as a nation to reduce the senior poverty rate, prevent hunger, combat loneliness and isolation and improve the health and well-being of some of the most vulnerable people in our country. Not only does the Older Americans Act save lives and ease human suffering, it saves money. In fact, it costs less to feed a senior for an entire year through the Older Americans Act than it does for a senior to spend one night in a hospital. While there is much more that we must do to reduce the senior poverty rate in America and to make sure that every senior in America has access to the services they need this bi-partisan legislation is a very good step forward.”

Background:

The OAA, first signed into law in 1965, funds a wide range of services. The act has provided vital nutrition, social, economic and health services to millions of older adults for over six decades. Last reauthorized in 2020, OAA expired in the 118th congress. The previous OAA reauthorization effort, also lead by Cassidy and Sanders, passed the Senate unanimously in 2024 but did not pass the House.

The bipartisan reauthorization of the Older American Act marks a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s commitment to older adults. The legislation expands critical nutrition, health and community-based services. It reauthorizes OAA programs through fiscal year 2030 and makes improvements to better support family caregivers and direct care workers, Tribal seniors and those with disabilities in their communities.

Cassidy and Sanders were also joined by U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Time Kaine (D-VA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Ben Lujan (D-NM) on this legislation.

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