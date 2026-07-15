Report: Woody biomass in Colorado: Quantification, assessment and opportunities

Released in 2026, Woody biomass in Colorado: Quantification, assessment and opportunities helps inform forest management decisions across the state. This rigorous, detailed analysis outlines the quantity, quality and location of Colorado’s woody biomass. The assessment offers solutions about biomass utilization, and the information can also facilitate efforts to promote carbon sequestration in natural and working lands. For a strong wood products industry in Colorado as well as safe, strategic fuels reduction and wildfire mitigation projects, all stakeholders need to understand the current status of Colorado’s woody biomass.

Woody biomass includes all organic matter from trees: trunks, branches, roots and leaves. It is also an abundant and underutilized renewable resource in Colorado. The final products can be as varied as lumber for home construction to pet bedding to specialty products like biochar.

Key findings

Multiple authors researched many facets of woody biomass in Colorado. Together they compiled a comprehensive report of the state of this renewable resource and the status of the wood products industry. These are some of the most important ideas uncovered in this study:

Biomass removal and utilization are critical strategies to reduce fuel loads, protect watersheds and infrastructure, store carbon, create renewable energy, and support rural and recreational economies. The authors quantified biomass resources to understand the available woody biomass across Colorado, including federal, state, tribal, local government and private lands. Harvesting and transporting biomass from forests to utilization point is very challenging, due to extreme topography and long haul distance. These factors affect the viability of the final products because of high transportation costs. Colorado consumes more forest products than it creates. The report identifies some opportunities to increase manufacturing within the state, from energy-related uses to engineered wood products. Colorado residents care about the environment, so any biomass process must engage in public opinion and outreach to hear and address concerns.

The Woody biomass in Colorado: Quantification, assessment and opportunities report shows that with suitable funding commitments, Colorado has the potential to combine our understanding of the state’s forests with innovative solutions to reduce wildfire risk and promote forest and watershed health. Ultimately, we can strengthen the wood products industry while sustaining the resources that make Colorado a great place to live, work and visit.

Explore Colorado’s Biomass Dashboard and the full report.