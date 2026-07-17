Early Care and Education Ballot Measure: Public Hearing

The Boulder County Commissioners may put a ballot measure to voters in the November 3 election.

If it passed, the ballot measure would increase access to child care and education for young children in Boulder County. It would raise property taxes by 2.579 mills to fund these efforts.

To receive this information in another language, email ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Commissioners are considering a ballot measure, which would address the shortage and high cost of child care and preschool in Boulder County.

If passed by voters in Boulder County, the ballot measure would increase property taxes to pay the costs to transform Boulder County’s early care and education system from a fragile, patchwork network into a stable, high-quality ecosystem that meets the needs of families, providers, and employers alike through investment in three interconnected priorities:

improving affordability for families

expanding access to licensed infant and toddler care

strengthening the early childhood workforce to ensure stability and quality across the system

The draft resolution includes additional information about why this ballot measure is being considered and what it would mean.

July 23 Public Hearing

On July 23, people are invited to share feedback with the commissioners at a public hearing. The public hearing can be attended in person (3rd floor, 1325 Pearl St, Boulder), online through Zoom, or by phone. Written comments can also be emailed to the commissioners commissioners@bouldercounty.gov prior to the public hearing.

The commissioners’ afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23. There is one agenda item prior to the ballot measure public hearing.

Following public comment, the commissioners will decide whether to put the proposals to Boulder County voters at the November 3 election.

Attend and Comment Online or By Phone

Virtual Attendee Link for Commissioners’ July 23 Afternoon Session

Call-in information: 1-833-568-8864, Webinar ID: 165 997 7010

Register to Speak In Person

In-Person Comment Registration for Commissioners’ July 23 Afternoon Session

Ballot Language

The commissioners are considering adopting a resolution referring to the registered electors of the county at the November 3, 2026 general election a ballot issue to increase county property taxes by 2.579 mills to address the shortage and high cost of child care and preschool for Boulder County families with young children by lowering the cost of care, increasing the wages of child care and preschool teachers and staff, and expanding capacity to serve more children and reduce waitlists; approving the ballot title therefore; and providing for a voter-approved revenue change.

The draft resolution is available on the county’s website.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy