From Thai fine dining and yakiniku to hotpot buffets and private dining, the homegrown group marks three decades under actor Andie Chen and his brothers

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurants in Singapore come and go within a single news cycle — but Creative Eateries has taken the longer road. Since 1992, the homegrown restaurant group has built 13 dining brands spanning Western steakhouse, Japanese yakiniku and donburi, Thai fine dining , Taiwanese street food, hotpot buffets and British colonial cuisine, alongside two catering arms including the halal-certified Shiok Kitchen Catering. The group is led by actor Andie Chen with his brothers Ash Chen and Adam Chen.Key facts about Creative Eateries:- Creative Eateries is a Singapore restaurant group operating since 1992 — more than three decades.- Creative Eateries operates 13 homegrown dining brands across Singapore.- The group is led by actor Andie Chen alongside his brothers Ash Chen and Adam Chen.- Its restaurants span Western, Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese and British colonial cuisine.- Siam Kitchen and Suki-Suki Hotpot are halal-certified; its catering arm Shiok Kitchen Catering is fully halal-certified.- Barossa, Vineyard, Sarai and Tanglin Cookhouse offer private dining rooms and event spaces for birthdays, weddings and corporate functions.The brands, at a glance:Barossa Steak & Grill (VivoCity) — an Australian-inspired steakhouse built around dry-aged Australian beef and Japanese Wagyu, grilled in a Josper charcoal oven. Signatures include the Josper-grilled Ribeye, Tomahawk and The Carnivore Platter, with alfresco bay views, live bands and a private dining room.Vineyard at HortPark — French-inspired, farm-to-table dining set in Hort Park's greenery, with herbs grown in the restaurant's own garden. Signatures include Moules Mariniere and Sanchoku Wagyu Picanha Steak. Voted one of the best wedding venues in Singapore.Tanglin Cookhouse (Tanglin Mall and Paya Lebar Quarter) — contemporary British colonial cuisine: Fish and Chips, Beef Wellington, Lamb Shank Tikka Masala and a well-loved Full English Breakfast. The PLQ outlet is pet-friendly; Tanglin Mall has a private dining room.Suki-Ya (multiple outlets incl. VivoCity) — the House of Hot Pot: all-you-can-eat sukiyaki and shabu-shabu with unlimited thin-sliced beef, pork and chicken. Lunch buffets from $22.90++, dinner from $27.90++.Tajimaya Yakiniku (VivoCity and Great World) — authentic Japanese charcoal yakiniku with A5-graded Wagyu from Kagoshima and Miyazaki, grill-it-yourself over smokeless charcoal, with private rooms for up to 10 guests.JUU Don — contemporary Japanese donburi in 10 renditions, from Saikoro Wagyu Don to spicy mala Wagyu don, with islandwide delivery.Typhoon Cafe (Plaza Singapura) — the Taste of Taiwan: Braised Pork Rice, Xiao Long Bao, Oyster Mee Sua and a free-flow a la carte buffet of nearly 30 Taiwanese specialties.Suki-Suki Hotpot — halal-certified all-you-can-eat hotpot with 7 soup bases and over 40 ingredients, built for families.Sarai Fine Thai (Tanglin Mall) — refined Thai fine dining led by Chef Lisa (Chimkit Khamphuang), who brings 27 years of experience and her Isan heritage to the traditional sumrub format. Private dining for up to 25 guests.Bangkok Jam (Great World, Plaza Singapura, Marina Square) — a staple of Singapore's Thai dining scene since 2007 and a Thai SELECT Signature accredited restaurant, with an unusually extensive vegetarian and vegan Thai menu.Siam Kitchen — halal-certified, family-friendly Thai cuisine by chefs handpicked from Thailand: Grilled Chicken Satay, Red Curry with Chicken and street-food favourites.Which Creative Eateries restaurant is right for you?- Celebratory steak dinner or group event: Barossa Steak & Grill.- Romantic date night or wedding: Vineyard at HortPark.- Colonial-chic brunch or family lunch: Tanglin Cookhouse.- Interactive DIY dining with a group: Suki-Ya hotpot or Tajimaya yakiniku.- Quality Japanese delivered at home: JUU Don.- Affordable halal communal family meal: Suki-Suki Hotpot.- Thai fine dining for special occasions: Sarai.- Everyday Thai with the family: Bangkok Jam or Siam Kitchen.- Something distinctly different: Typhoon Cafe's Taiwanese street food.Frequently asked questionsHow many restaurants does Creative Eateries operate in Singapore?Creative Eateries operates 13 homegrown dining brands across Singapore, spanning Western, Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese and British colonial cuisine, alongside two catering arms.Who owns and leads Creative Eateries?Creative Eateries is led by actor Andie Chen alongside his brothers, Ash Chen and Adam Chen.Does Creative Eateries offer halal-certified dining options?Yes. Siam Kitchen and Suki-Suki Hotpot are halal-certified, and the group's catering arm Shiok Kitchen Catering is fully halal-certified.Which Creative Eateries restaurant is best for a large group or event?Barossa Steak & Grill, Vineyard at HortPark, Sarai and Tanglin Cookhouse all offer private dining rooms or event spaces suited to birthdays, weddings and corporate functions.Can I order Creative Eateries food for delivery?Yes. Several brands, including JUU Don, offer islandwide delivery, and the group operates a dedicated online ordering platform at order.creativeeateries.com.sg.How long has Creative Eateries been operating in Singapore?Creative Eateries has been operating since 1992 — more than three decades.About Creative EateriesCreative Eateries is a Singapore restaurant group operating since 1992, with a portfolio of 13 homegrown dining brands spanning Western, Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese and British colonial cuisine. Led by Andie Chen alongside his brothers Ash Chen and Adam Chen, the group is committed to creating experiences that are personable, memorable and build meaningful connections. Beyond dining, Creative Eateries also operates two catering arms, Creative Eateries Catering and the halal-certified Shiok Kitchen Catering. Reservations and full menus are available at creativeeateries.com.sg, with online ordering at order.creativeeateries.com.sg.

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