Senator Andy Kim Warns Against Trump Aim to Privatize Airport Security Screening During Nomination Hearing for TSA Head

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In his opening statement at today’s nomination hearing for President Trump’s pick to lead the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), David Cummins, Senator Andy Kim (D-N.J.) warned against the Administration’s plan to gut the TSA workforce and privatize its aviation security mission.

Here are Sen. Kim’s remarks as delivered:

“Congratulations on your nomination and thank you for being here.

“We are approaching the solemn milestone of 25 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001. In the aftermath of that devastating day, we realized that a fragmented, privatized and inconsistent aviation security framework was a vulnerability we could no longer afford. Congress established the Transportation Security [Administration] (TSA) to ensure that securing our transportation systems was treated as a unified and deliberate federal national security mission. We must rededicate ourselves to ensuring the highest levels of transportation security for the traveling public.

“TSA needs an effective leader that can ensure the agency proactively predicts, acts and prevents transportation security risks. The 9/11 Commission Report specifically warned we need a multi-layered security system that depends on a highly trained, federally accountable workforce. It’s crucial that the next TSA Administrator supports a strong TSA workforce and listens to frontline personnel to achieve this mission.

“However, the President’s proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget request seeks to cut more than 9,400 TSA personnel through expanding privatized screening and other initiatives. In short, the Administration wants to reduce personnel in favor of automated technology deployment. This includes a proposed expansion of the Screening Partnership Program – the SPP – with new aims.

“Currently, only 21 out of the roughly 440 commercial airports nationwide participate in the SPP. The vast majority rely on federal Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) despite already having the option of choosing private contractors.

“Instead of keeping this program voluntary for airports to opt into, smaller Category III and IV airports would be required to apply and the Administration is seeking additional authorities with the goal of fully privatizing these airports. If implemented, this expansion would result in $52 million dollars in “net savings” by slashing thousands of federal TSA positions from the budget rolls and stripping public servants of their rights under the existing collective bargaining agreement. In addition, we risk compromising security oversight of vital screening technologies.

“The Trump Administration’s new “TSA Gold+” program would not only outsource personnel, but would also allow private contractors to manage, procure and upgrade sensitive screening technologies and equipment. The GAO found that TSA repeatedly struggles to ensure its deployment screening technologies maintain strict detection requirements over their lifecycle. If the federal government already struggles with oversight, delegating these critical acquisition and maintenance roles to private vendors under the new TSA Gold+ program makes no sense. This would only serve to further weaken TSA’s operational controls over some of the most sensitive technology in aviation security.

“Mr. Cummins, these proposals would hurt the very workforce dedicated to the security of the traveling public each day. Private contractors answer to a bottom line, incentivizing them to cut labor costs. And TSA’s privatization push is built on offloading its highest expenditure – personnel compensation and benefits.

“And let’s remember, TSA’s critical transportation security mandate extends far beyond our airports. Our pipelines, freight and passenger rail systems are under constant threat from cyber adversaries. Following the Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021, TSA utilized its statutory authority to issue urgent, mandatory security directives to secure our surface transportation systems. However, the agency has still not finalized its November 2024 proposed rulemaking to permanently codify these performance-based cyber risk requirements. Swiftly issuing the rule has a bipartisan mandate in the Senate-passed PIPELINE Safety Act.

“We must be clear-eyed about what we could lose under the Administration’s budget cuts and anti-worker initiatives. TSOs have stood on the frontlines of our transportation system, keeping the flying public safe and the economy moving—and they are sounding the alarm. Representing over 45,000 TSOs at more than 400 airports nationwide, the President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) recently testified to Congress, ‘Technology alone cannot replace experienced personnel at checkpoints. That eye, that de-escalation… you need an experienced TSO to do that job, and they do it well.’

“I ask unanimous consent to enter into the record a letter from AFGE asking the Committee to obtain clear testimony from Mr. Cummins to commit to uphold TSO collective bargaining rights and honor related court orders to not expand privatization of airport security screening, and to explain how his qualifications prepare him for this transportation security role.

“Lastly, there have been reports that your former contracting firm Serco has trained ICE enforcement officers and been criticized by human rights groups for their immigration detention centers overseas. I hope you can help the Committee shed some light on those issues.

With that, thank you and I yield back.”

Video of Sen. Kim’s remarks are HERE.

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