Subscription period for the Year of the Goat commemorative coins ending next Friday (24 July)

MACAU, July 17 - The online subscription period for the 2027 Year of the Goat commemorative coins will end at 6:00pm on 24 July 2026 (next Friday). Hence, AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins to complete the online subscription process (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html) before the mentioned deadline. A service counter has also been set up at the lobby of AMCM during the mentioned period to provide registration service for those who require assistance. For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.

Individuals who are interested to purchase the Lunar New Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) that was previously launched by AMCM, please refer to our Online service system of commemorative coins (https://cors.amcm.gov.mo/coins-public?language=en) for details.