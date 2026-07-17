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Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1, Section 111

Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1 General, Section 111 General Prohibitions, deleting (A)15. “Game Rooms;” adding to Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations, Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone, D. Permitted Uses adding “Game Rooms”

2026-11

It has been ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

Article 1 General

Section 111 General Prohibitions

15. Game Rooms;

Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations

                  Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone

                  D. Permitted Uses

Game Rooms

Posted:                        March 20, 2026           Continued Hearing:    July 15, 2026              

Hearing:                      April 15, 2026 Adopted:                     July 15, 2026

Continued Hearing:    May 20, 2026              Effective:                    July 15, 2026

Continued Hearing:    June 1, 2026                Posted:                        July 17 – July 27, 2026

 

Attest:             Millicent M. Highet, MMC

                        Town Clerk

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Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1, Section 111

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