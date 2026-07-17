Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1, Section 111
Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1 General, Section 111 General Prohibitions, deleting (A)15. “Game Rooms;” adding to Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations, Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone, D. Permitted Uses adding “Game Rooms”
2026-11
It has been ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:
Article 1 General
Section 111 General Prohibitions
15. Game Rooms;
Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations
Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone
D. Permitted Uses
Game Rooms
Posted: March 20, 2026 Continued Hearing: July 15, 2026
Hearing: April 15, 2026 Adopted: July 15, 2026
Continued Hearing: May 20, 2026 Effective: July 15, 2026
Continued Hearing: June 1, 2026 Posted: July 17 – July 27, 2026
Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC
Town Clerk
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