Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1, Section 111

Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances Article 1 General, Section 111 General Prohibitions, deleting (A)15. “Game Rooms;” adding to Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations, Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone, D. Permitted Uses adding “Game Rooms”

2026-11

It has been ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

Article 1 General

Section 111 General Prohibitions

15. Game Rooms;

Article 3 Zoning Districts and Regulations

Section 311 Old Harbor Commercial Zone

D. Permitted Uses

Game Rooms

Posted: March 20, 2026 Continued Hearing: July 15, 2026

Hearing: April 15, 2026 Adopted: July 15, 2026

Continued Hearing: May 20, 2026 Effective: July 15, 2026

Continued Hearing: June 1, 2026 Posted: July 17 – July 27, 2026

Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC

Town Clerk