Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance

Article I Section 113 Non-Conformance and Article 4 Criteria for Special Use Permits, Section 401 Criteria for Special Use Permits

2026-12

It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

§ 113. Non-Conformance. [Amended October 21, 2009]

Continuance of Non-Conformance. Nonconforming uses and structures are incompatible with the permitted uses and structures in the zoning districts in which they are located. Any structure or the use of any structure or land which structure or use was lawful at the date of enactment of this Zoning Ordinance and which is non-conforming under the provisions of this Zoning Ordinance, or which shall be made non- conforming by a subsequent amendment, may be continued subject to the following provisions. A use established by Variance or Special Use Permit shall not acquire the rights of this section. Non-Conforming by Use. Something is non-conforming by use if it is a lawfully established use of land, building, or structure which is not a permitted use in that zoning district. A building or structure containing more dwelling units than are permitted by the use regulations of this Ordinance shall be non-conforming by use. Repairs and Alterations. A building devoted to a non-conforming use may be repaired, maintained or improved . The number of square feet of floor area devoted to the non-conforming use shall not be increased unless granted a Special Use Permit or Use Variance. Change in Use. A non-conforming use may be changed only to a use which conforms to the Zoning Ordinance unless a Use Variance is obtained. Once changed to a conforming use, no structure or use shall revert to a non-conforming use. Relocation. A non-conforming use shall not be moved in whole or in part to any portion of the land other than that occupied by such use at the time of adoption of the Ordinance unless granted a Special Use Permit. Non-Conforming Buildings. Expansion. A structure which is non-conforming with respect to the dimensional requirements of the Zoning Ordinance may not be expanded, enlarged or increased unless such expanded or enlarged portion complies with the dimensional requirements of the Zoning Ordinance or a Special Use Permit is obtained. Destruction or Demolition. A non-conforming structure which is destroyed or damaged by any means beyond the control of the owner shall be rebuilt or restored within a period of 18 months, or thereafter conform with the dimensional requirements of the Zoning Ordinance unless a Special Use Permit is obtained. If a non-conforming building or structure is demolished or removed by or for its owner, it shall not be rebuilt or replaced except in conformity with the dimensional requirements of the Zoning Ordinance unless a Dimensional Variance is obtained.

Article 4 Criteria for Special U u se Permits

§ 401 D.

9. Non-Conforming Uses or Buildings.

a. Any potential increase in traffic shall be accounted for in a traffic study that concludes no reduction in level of service from a Rhode Island licensed engineer experienced in traffic analysis.

b. Site plans from a Rhode Island licensed civil engineer and Rhode Island licensed landscape architect shall be submitted. Such plans shall include a pedestrian circulation plan that specifies a dedicated pedestrian pathway from any parking area to the building entrance(s), stormwater collection and treatment to capture and pre-treat the first one inch of rainfall, and parking, which shall be screened along interior side and rear lot lines with a solid fence or wall or landscaping buffer.

c. The relocated or expanded portion of the nonconforming use does not violate any of the performance standards of this ordinance.

d. Any future changes to those items depicted on the plans shall be submitted to the permitting authority for its review and approval prior to completion of any operational or operational or physical alterations to the subject property.

Originally Posted: May 26, 2026 Original Hearing: June 17, 2026

New Language Posted: June 22, 2026 Continued Hearing: July 15, 2026

Adopted: July 15, 2026

Effective: July 15, 2026 Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC

Posted: July 16 – July 26, 2026 Town Clerk