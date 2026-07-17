Huprich Law Firm Files Wrightwood Disability and Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against Internet Service Provider

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Huprich Law Firm files Case No. CIVSB2619513 alleging disability discrimination, retaliation, CFRA violations, and race discrimination.

California employees deserve a fair opportunity to request medical leave and disability accommodations without fearing retaliation or unlawful termination.” — Joseph Huprich, Employment Attorney and Founder, Huprich Law Firm

WRIGHTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huprich Law Firm, led by California employment attorney Joseph Huprich, has filed an employment lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino, alleging multiple violations of California employment law against Ultimate Internet Access, Inc. The lawsuit, Case No. CIVSB2619513, alleges disability discrimination , failure to provide reasonable accommodation, failure to engage in the interactive process, retaliation, interference with rights under the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), race discrimination , failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, and violations of the California Labor Code. The complaint was electronically filed on June 30, 2026.According to the complaint, the alleged unlawful employment practices primarily occurred at the defendant's business location in Wrightwood, California, where the employee worked as a fiber internet installer and technician. Although initially hired to work out of Ontario, California , the complaint alleges that the employee spent the majority of the employment relationship reporting to and performing work from the company's Wrightwood facility located along California State Route 2.The complaint alleges that throughout the employment relationship, the employee maintained an excellent performance record and demonstrated exceptional reliability. According to the lawsuit, the employee routinely arrived between thirty and sixty minutes before scheduled shifts to open the office, activate the building's security system, and prepare for the workday. The complaint further alleges that company leadership personally recognized and praised the employee's punctuality, dependability, and commitment to the job, and that the employee was never subjected to written discipline, performance improvement plans, or any documented performance deficiencies before the events leading to the lawsuit.The lawsuit further alleges that after the employee was diagnosed with diabetes, management became aware of the medical condition through direct conversations and observations in the workplace. According to the complaint, the employer knew that the employee required ongoing medical treatment, periodic physician visits, laboratory testing, and dietary restrictions associated with the condition. The complaint alleges that the employee consistently provided advance notice before attending medical appointments and utilized accrued paid time off whenever necessary to minimize any disruption to business operations.According to the complaint, as the employee exhausted available paid time off while attending necessary medical appointments, a request was made for paperwork relating to protected medical leave. The lawsuit alleges that instead of providing the requested documentation, the employer informed the employee that it did not provide the requested leave paperwork and instructed the employee to seek unpaid time off through management. The complaint further alleges that management ultimately approved a single unpaid day off so that several medical appointments could be completed on the same day, reducing the need for additional time away from work in the future.The complaint alleges that after taking the approved unpaid day for medical treatment, the employee immediately returned to work in Wrightwood and continued performing regular job duties without incident. According to the lawsuit, the employee completed assigned work, fulfilled service calls, and even worked overtime at management's request later that same week. Despite these circumstances, the complaint alleges that approximately one week after taking the approved medical leave, the employee was instructed to return to the company yard in Wrightwood, where employment was abruptly terminated. The lawsuit alleges that no meaningful explanation, investigation, counseling, or progressive discipline preceded the termination.Huprich Law Firm's complaint further alleges that the employer failed to comply with several obligations imposed under California employment law. Among other allegations, the lawsuit contends that the employer failed to provide reasonable accommodation for the employee's disability, failed to engage in the interactive process required by the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), interfered with rights protected under the California Family Rights Act, and retaliated against the employee after requests were made for protected medical leave and disability-related accommodations. The complaint also alleges that the employer later failed to provide requested payroll records, wage statements, and personnel records as required under the California Labor Code.The lawsuit also contains allegations of race discrimination occurring during the employee's assignment in Wrightwood, California. According to the complaint, a supervisor allegedly directed racially offensive remarks toward African American employees while they were performing work duties. The complaint further alleges that after the employee's termination, the same supervisor transmitted an Instagram direct message containing racially offensive material. These allegations are contained in the filed complaint and have not been decided by the Court.Attorney Joseph Huprich stated that California employees are entitled to important legal protections when they experience medical conditions or disabilities that require workplace accommodation or protected leave."California law requires employers to fairly evaluate requests for reasonable accommodations and protected medical leave while engaging in the interactive process in good faith," Huprich said. "Employees should not have to fear retaliation or termination for requesting rights that California law provides. Through this lawsuit, we intend to pursue accountability for the conduct alleged in the complaint while seeking appropriate relief under California's employment laws."The complaint seeks recovery of economic damages, including lost wages and employment benefits, together with compensation for emotional distress and other non-economic damages. The lawsuit also seeks statutory penalties, punitive damages where permitted by law, attorney's fees, litigation costs, injunctive relief, and any additional relief the Court determines is appropriate based upon the evidence presented during the proceedings.Huprich Law Firm represents employees throughout Southern California in matters involving wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation, whistleblower claims, unpaid wages, meal and rest break violations, workplace harassment, and violations of both California and federal employment laws. From its offices in Ontario and Pasadena, the firm represents employees in Wrightwood, San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and communities throughout Southern California.The allegations contained in Case No. CIVSB2619513 are claims asserted in a civil complaint. The defendant denies liability unless and until the allegations are proven in court or the matter is otherwise resolved through the legal process.

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