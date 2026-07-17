Defense Cyber Security Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 11.7% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Defense Cyber Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The defense cyber security sector has become increasingly vital as governments prioritize protecting their military networks from rising cyber threats. This field focuses on shielding critical defense infrastructure and sensitive information against sophisticated digital attacks. Let’s explore the current market size, the main growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Defense Cyber Security Market

The defense cyber security market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $27.33 billion in 2025 to $30.47 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This historic rise is driven by a surge in state-sponsored cyber warfare activities, the growing digitization of defense communication systems, continued use of legacy network infrastructure in defense, expansion of perimeter-based security frameworks, and early adoption of encryption technologies in military communications.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $47.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the rise of autonomous warfighting systems and enhanced connectivity for unmanned platforms, the growth of AI-powered threat intelligence tools, escalating geopolitical tensions that increase cyber defense spending, the shift to cloud-native defense infrastructures, and the heightened need for real-time protection of battlefield data. Noteworthy trends during this period will involve the widespread adoption of cloud-native security orchestration and automated threat response, implementation of zero trust models across military networks, integration of advanced endpoint detection with predictive analytics, secure tactical communication channels with encrypted connectivity, and broader use of managed detection and response services within defense environments.

Understanding Defense Cyber Security and Its Importance

Defense cyber security entails protecting military networks, platforms, and sensitive government data from unauthorized digital intrusions and cyberattacks. It plays a critical role in maintaining the security, integrity, and availability of vital defense systems and communication lines, guarding against threats from both nation-state actors and non-state hackers.

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Primary Factors Fueling the Growth of the Defense Cyber Security Market

One of the most important drivers propelling growth in the defense cyber security market is the continual increase in defense budgets globally. These budgets represent the total government funds allocated annually to support, equip, and modernize military and defense capabilities. Heightened geopolitical tensions have pushed many countries to boost their military readiness, which includes investing heavily in advanced cyber defense technologies. Increased funding enables procurement of cutting-edge security tools, infrastructure enhancements, and recruitment of skilled cybersecurity personnel to protect critical military networks from ever-evolving cyber risks.

For example, in April 2026, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported a 2.9% real-term increase in global military expenditure, reaching $2,887 billion in 2025. Such budget expansions directly correlate with the strengthening of cyber defense measures, underscoring the pivotal role of defense spending in driving the cyber security market forward.

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Defense Cyber Security

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global defense cyber security market. This dominance is attributed to the region’s advanced military technology, robust defense budgets, and established cyber infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, propelled by increasing defense modernization efforts and rising geopolitical challenges.

The defense cyber security report covers a broad geographic scope including regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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